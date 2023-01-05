Pokies lobby does not act in the interest of the community

Illustration: John Shakespeare Credit: Minns’ quest for victory in this year’s election would be made a lot easier if he joined Dominic Perrottet in taking a bipartisan stance in support of cashless playing cards. It seems the only friends he’s likely to keep with his current stand are those of the less-than-respected clubs and pub lobby. With a trove of skeletons in the cupboard from the previous Labor government, Minns would be better off going for the family-friendly look. Simon Pitts, Riverview Minns needs a lot of luck to beat a stumbling Dominic Perrottet (“The Minns Dynasty Won’t Come Easy,” Jan. 5). Unfortunately for Labor, few voters know Minns and voting for a somewhat invisible, uninspired politician is highly unlikely. He has little time left to highlight Perrottet’s stumbling blocks, better articulate Labor policies and demonstrate a style of leadership demanded by voters. Dennis Suttling, Newport Beach Standing up for the fool who blew up the rent money and left little for food for the kids shouldn’t be our concern. Let’s face it, he’s always been there. The real slots want to gamble into the wee hours with a portable toilet next to each poker machine because there aren’t enough hours in a day to handle the oceans of dirty money that needs to be laundered. Minns better wake up; Labor is hugely on the wrong side. Joe Whitcombe, Bronte A prediction: In the state elections in March, both major parties will face off and the result will be a hung parliament. Then Greens, teals and the myriad of other colorful fringe winners will judge which of the “losers” deserves to lead NSW. As it stands, how can anyone think that Minn is material foreman? Mark Paskal, Austinmer

Minns’ refusal to support the Prime Minister’s views on the games industry represents a certain loss for Labor in the upcoming election. As last year’s federal election showed, voters don’t want a party that’s out of touch. Servas van Beekum, Bondi It seems that the poker machine could determine which party will rule our state after the next election. Con Vaitsas, Ashbury Cut through the spider Well done to the Herald for the State of addiction campaign. Let’s hope the tide has indeed turned. Meanwhile, we, the people, can make our voices heard. The next time we choose a place to eat, why not choose a pokies-free venue (cafe, restaurant, or a minority of pubs and clubs) instead of a pokie-laden club or pub? If we’re drawn to an oversized, overpriced chicken schnitzel, maybe we should think about who’s really subsidizing this meal. Thomas Carroll, Haberfield Same old, same old

The gambling lobby claims that the cashless playing card will threaten many jobs. The same claim was made by the tobacco lobby, the asbestos industry and the sweatshops of the clothing manufacturers. Hollow words. Even the unions acknowledge that the card is a “no-brainer”. Rob Phillips, North Epping An extra hour of slots During this controversial debate about club gambling, I ask why some clubs are open longer to poker machine players than to visitors for other reasons. For example, the VIP area is open from 9am to 1am, the rest of the club is open from 10am to midnight. The answer is obvious.

Aidan Cuddington, Umina Beach Cheap as chips The last time I was tempted to flit on the slots was when I came back from buying a round of drinks and had a few 20 cent coins as change. There was also a 5c machine for those not so flushed. Has anything changed? Drew Morrisey, Cremorne

Not everyone is happy with strong population growth Your report on the likely increase in Sydney’s population included the words, “The state’s population stagnated for two years from 2020 to 2022” (“Sydney’s Population Forecast Will Reach 6.1 Million by 2033,” January 5). Population growth versus overpopulation Credit:Flavio Brancalone “Stagnant”? What’s wrong with the word “stable”? It indicates bias in favor of endless population growth. All the vicissitudes of COVID aside, I’m sure the people of Sydney welcomed the break from endless growth. A population increase of another 800,000 in a decade could well be the stuff of nightmares. Jenny Goldie, Cooma In this finite world, why are we brainwashed into thinking that growth is good? Can’t those oh-so-savvy economists come up with an economy in a stable state that doesn’t rely on growth?

Chinese visitors should understand the need for COVID testing The complaints about COVID testing for Chinese tourists are quite inexplicable (Letters, January 5). With the massive outbreaks of COVID in China right now, Chinese visitors will surely understand the need for testing – they wouldn’t want to inadvertently infect their entire family once they arrive. Every time I visit my mother in her nursing home I have to do a RAT and produce a negative result. At worst, it’s a minor inconvenience to me, but it keeps my mom and roommates safe. That’s all the Australian government asks of Chinese visitors – a little time out of respect for others. Merona Martin, Meroo Meadow Nurses can free up GPs and emergency rooms Just as many presentations in our hospitals can be handled by a GP, too many presentations and ongoing care in a GP practice can be handled by a nurse. Every practice should have a nurse to free up GPs (“Perrottet Urges Free GPs in Medicare Overhaul,” 5 January). Lisa Clarke, Watson’s Bay

Where’s the target? Why the hell does the military want these fancy new twin bunkers (“Australia Buys 20 God of War Rocket Launchers,” 5 January)? There’s an awful lot of empty ocean within 300 km of Australia, and friendly PNG and Torres Strait islands. Perhaps there is a plan for Australia to take part in yet another useless land war. James Mahoney, McKellar (ACT) Voice means a truly fair society It is ironic that two Indigenous politicians, Jacinta Price and Lidia Thorpe, seem determined to blow up The Voice in our Constitution (“Thorpe Backs Price in Push for Details,” 5 January). There is a lot wrong in our history regarding the treatment of our Indigenous people, but while largely symbolic, the vote provides a solid foundation for further progress towards making Australia a truly fair society. It’s unlikely we’ll get another chance. Ian Adair, Hunter’s Hill

Political death by association Your report that GOP Congressman Kevin McCarthy’s bid for Speaker in the House is thwarted by “right-wing Republicans” (“Kevin McCarthy Loses More Votes for Speaker Role, Paralyzing Congress,” smh.com.au, Jan. 5) . They all would be, right? McCarthy’s squirming is sweet to watch — he was one of the first in line for a photo-op with Donald Trump after the January 6 attack on the Capitol. If you link your wagon to an unstable, selfish, paranoid clown, you should expect that there will be a price to pay – and there’s probably a message in it for Putin’s generals and oligarchs, too. Patrick McGrath, Potts Point Sydney Festival director Olivia Ansell on the set of Sun and Sea. Credit:James Brickwood Town hall sand can improve the acoustics Now that the floor of City Hall is covered with a layer of sand, consideration should be given to leaving it there (“It’ll be the talk of the town,” January 5). It could improve the auditorium’s acoustics by dampening the excessive reverberation that concertgoers have endured for more than a century. However, care must be taken to keep fine sand out of the workings of the organ. Jim Donovan, Lindfield

More free time a myth My skeptical self scoffs, recalling that same 1970s trope: “Don’t be afraid of computers, they will give us more free time” (“Robots don’t steal jobs, they enable us to spend more time on being human,” January 5.) Computers have certainly changed the workforce, as have robots and AI, but I don’t recall workers actually getting more free time. Mary Anne Kennan, Burwood We shouldn’t have anything to do with feuding royals There isn’t the same literal bloodshed, but today’s Windsor dynasty seems not far removed in its antics from those of the Plantagenets and Tudors hundreds of years ago (“Harry Blames Father and Brother for Breakup,” January 5 ). Sibling fighting and mistrust, exiled brothers, quarreling wives, disgraced relatives and an audience all clamoring for beautiful display as they indulge in bawdy gossip from sensational pamphleteers. Won’t the historical novelists of the 22nd century have a field day? Meanwhile, it is almost unbelievable that there are still Australians who want to keep members of this gang as our head of state. Long live the Republic. William Turner, Port Macquarie

FOMO from cricket fans Your correspondent’s father innocently asked when the cricket would start, presumably because not much happened (Letters, January 5). My late husband, glued to the televised Tests, often with a lot of boring play, would hate to leave the room “in case something happened”. john brown, Orange The beauty of cricket may be in the eye of the beholder, but I often think it was summed up perfectly by Bill Bryson: “It is not true that the English invented cricket as a way to make all other human endeavors look interesting and lively. to show off; that was just an unintended side effect.” Steve Bright, North Avoca The digital representation Online commentary from one of the stories that received the most feedback from readers on smh.com.au yesterday

Perrottet to push the federal government to review Medicare, fund free primary care physicians

From Daisy Blue: ″⁣Everyone pays a Medicare levy throughout their working life. When they retire, the doctor should not cost three times as much as their medicine. Bulk billing should be reinstated for retirees, the unemployed and the vulnerable. Otherwise there is no such thing as Medicare.″⁣