Poker player wins life-changing jackpot in ‘rarest possible hand’ at Caesars Palace

A victorious player has won a huge prize after getting lucky without the “oddest hand” in poker in an intense game played at a Las Vegas casino.

The man, identified only as Donald, played a royal flush of clubs during a game of Ultimate Texas Hold’em at Caesars Palace, earning him a surprising windfall of $763,688.

Donald had traveled from Canada with his family when he decided to try his luck at the poker table, Caesars Entertainment said.

The Toronto native credited his family for his resounding luck, calling them his “good luck charm” that awarded him the royal flush: an ace, a king, a queen, a jack and a 10, all of the same suit.

“This hand represents the rarest possible hand in poker,” according to Upswing Poker.

Donald revealed plans for his sensational earnings: traveling the world with his loved ones.

The huge win is just one of many at the famous Las Vegas resort, as earlier this year another Caesars Palace slots jockey took home a huge prize.

The lucky player hit the jackpot three times in a row during a single session, winning over $660,000 in the process.

The player first won $125,000 on Dragon Link slots at around 9:27 p.m. on March 26 at the Las Vegas casino, before winning another $383,500 at around 10:58 p.m. Fox 5 Vegas information.

Not even two hours later they took home their third win of $159,250 at 12:27 a.m. the next morning.

The player reportedly placed a $25 per line bet on each spin of the slot machine.

The slot jockey won a total of $667,750, according to Caesars Entertainment officials.

It is likely that a portion of the winnings (24 percent) was retained by the casino to pay taxes, as is required when the jackpot is more than 300 times the bet, as it was in this case.

The $660,000 slot machine win last week comes after another player managed to win a staggering $1,037,828 on the Dragon Link slot machines in Las Vegas earlier this year.

The player was also playing a $25 per line bet on each roll of the machine at the Palazzo casino at The Venetian, according to local media.

Another lucky player at the same Las Vegas resort hit the jackpot three times in a row during a single session, winning more than $660,000 in the process.

The same casino saw another huge jackpot taken home by a player this month, after a player got a return of $1,635,693 on their $10 bet on a Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin Triple Gold machine.

The odds of winning on Dragon Link slots are not indicated on the machine, but in a different game like Powerball, the odds of winning a similar amount are only 0.000025 percent.

According to Investopedia, the odds of winning on slot machines range from one in 5,000 to one in 34 million to hit the jackpot.