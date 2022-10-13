Poker Face new official trailer: Russell Crowe has to defend his family

Russell Crowe was featured in the new official trailer for Poker Face, which was released on Thursday.

In the clip, the 58-year-old performer tried to cheat on his former friends during a high-stakes poker game, but ended up having to defend his home and family against a group of intruders.

The feature film, which was also directed and co-written by the artist, will hit theaters next month.

Leading man: Russell Crowe was featured in the official Poker Face trailer, which was released on Thursday.

The trailer opens with Crowe introducing himself and saying, I’m Jake Foley. I’m 57. And I’m a gambler.’

While several of his friends are on their way to his residence, the character follows their movements and says, ‘Life is just a game, isn’t it? It’s about how you read and react to your opponents.’

Later, he speaks to a character played by Elsa Pataky, who notes that his poker game is “big stakes.”

After an offscreen character asks him if he’s “really sure you want it to go down this way,” Jake puts a drop of solution on a piece of cloth and looks into a wine glass.

There it is: the trailer begins with Crowe introducing himself and saying, I’m Jake Foley. I’m 57. And I’m a gambler’

Much to lose: He later speaks to a character played by Elsa Pataky, who notes that his poker game is ‘big stakes’

Backhanded: After an off-screen character asks him if he’s “really sure you want it to go down this way,” Jake puts a drop of solution on a piece of cloth and checks a wine glass

The gambler then offers glasses of wine to his friends, played by artists such as Liam Hemsworth, Steve Bastoni and RZA, before Pataky’s character says there’s “25 million dollars on the table.”

After one of his friends asks about a possible “catch,” Jake says he wanted to “raise the stakes tonight.”

The gambler then goes all in during the game, revealing that he has poisoned his friends’ potions, to mixed reception from his guests.

Immediately after the reveal, Jake’s house is broken into by a team of attackers, and the group of poker players goes to a panic room.

Preparation: The gambler then offers glasses of wine to his friends, played by artists such as Liam Hemsworth, Steve Bastoni and RZA, before Pataky’s character mentions that there is “$25 million on the table”

The catch: The gambler then goes all in during the game, revealing that he has poisoned his friends’ potions, to the mixed reception of his guests

In danger: Immediately after the reveal, Jake’s house is broken into by a team of attackers, and the group of poker players goes to a panic room

The leader of the attackers, Victor, played by Paul Tassone, orders his team to search the house and addresses Jake directly, taunting him about the predicament.

The gambler’s daughter then enters the house and is met by the attackers, at which point Hemsworth’s character expresses that the group “could take them.”

A lightning-fast montage begins, in which the group takes in the team as they search for Jake.

The trailer ends after Crowe’s character says, “Life is just a game, right? Maximize your winnings, minimize your losses and stay in the game as long as possible.’

Big Problem: The leader of the attackers, Victor, played by Paul Tassone, orders his team to search the house and addresses Jake directly, taunting him about the predicament

Action: A lightning-fast montage begins, with the group taking on the team as they search for Jake

Pro Tips: The trailer ends after Crowe’s character says, “Life is just a game, right? Maximize your winnings, minimize your losses and stay in the game as long as possible’

Development on Poker Face was revealed to the public in May last year, when Crowe signed up to appear on the project.

At the time, Gary Fleder was named as the film’s director, although the Gladiator star later took over.

Shooting took place in Australia and production was temporarily halted when a cast member tested positive for COVID-19.

Poker Face is slated to hit theaters on November 16.