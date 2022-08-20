Pokémon Worlds 2022 and Flame Fatales make for excellent weekend watching

If you want something playing in the background this weekend, it’s not just infinite replays of The Simpsons (you know who you are), check out these esports-y events: pokemon 2022 World Championships and Games Done Quick’s Flame Fatales.

What is Pokémon World Championship 2022?

The pokemon World Championships kicked off on Thursday, where the best players across different pokemon games compete for the very best, like no one ever was. (See, I’m of a certain age, so i had to.) Although live pokemon competitions are slowly making a comeback, with this year’s regional championships taking place in person in North America, Europe and Latin America, pokemon Worlds 2022 marks the return of the biggest championship tournament since the pandemic shut everything down.

It doesn’t matter what your favorite flavor is pokemon is, there is something for you to look at at Worlds. There’s the trading card game, the Pokkén Tournament DX fighting game, and of course Sword / Shield (referred to as VGC). 2022 is also the first year that pokemon go and Pokémon Unite also get their own categories.

pokemon esports is a strangely immersive watch

pokemon esports is an oddly compelling watch. I find the discrepancy between how the anime depicts Pokémon battles and the actual games in which you battle Pokémon is very amusing. In the anime, Pokémon battles are fast-paced, exciting affairs where the decisions made in an instant are the difference between victory and defeat. Really pokemon VGC competitions are… not like that at all. It’s more like chess games. They are very slow: players enter commands within a time limit before playing on the screen.

And instead of battles being reactive, they are very proactive. To win a VGC fight, you need to come up with a strategy designed to predict what your opponent will do. Much of the battle takes place before Pokéballs are even thrown, with the difference between a win and a loss being which ‘mon’ are deployed, what skills they have, and what items they have. That sounds a bit boring on paper, but it’s fascinating to see it in practice.

Conversely, if you want a game that more accurately depicts what the anime thinks Pokemon battles are, it’s Pokkén Tournament DX. It is in this game that you can control your ‘mon’ as Ash has been for the past 25 years. Also the commentary is one of the the most hype you can hear in all esports.

When is Pokémon World Championship 2022?

Worlds has already started, but you can check out the remaining schedule here. The event takes place in London, so if you’re across the pond you’ll need to get up early to watch the events live. Luckily there are VODs on the officially pokemon YouTube page, and they upload pretty quickly. The Pokkén Tournament DX championship just finished, and you should check it out – it’s fantastic.

Flame Fatales 2022

if pokemon isn’t your thing, there’s also Flame Fatales, a Games Done Quick charity speedrun event for women only. Games Done Quick events are like gaming Christmas. It’s the perfect background noise for when you’re at work, or if it’s later in the day when the good stuff is running, it’s the perfect end to an evening.

So what, where and when will I watch Flame Fatales 2022?

Flame Fatales kicks off on Sunday, August 21 at 12:30 PM ET on Twitch and runs through August 27. It’s not a 24 hour wall-to-wall run with breaks taking place at night to sleep, but the stream will still run mimicking the strange but fascinating rise of “sleep streams.”

I appreciate the other Flame Fatales and Games Done Quick events because during the main S and AGDQ events we get the chance to see games that don’t normally run fast. Going through the schedulea Unpacking and Stardew Valley speedrun on the 21st stand out as must-watches, as well as a “friendless” run from Friend Dungeon. On the last day there is a certified stunner of a final with runs of celeste, Bayonetta 2, Titanfall 2a Super Mario World All Stars randomizer run, and a Super Mario World ROM hack that sounds like it’s a mashup between SMW and rhythm playing Sayonara Wild Hearts.

You’re spoiled for choice this weekend if you like competitive video game events. And if neither pokemon Neither Worlds nor Flame Fatales appeal to you, well, there’s always the Overwatch League.