Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s new trailer shows trainer school and pokécycles

This morning, the Pokémon Company released a new pokemon shop window providing updates on the various pokemon apps and games. The 19 minute video revealed all the fun things that are added to games like pokemon go and pokemon unite as well as a new trailer for the following entries in the pokemon series, Scarlet and purple.

Before we get to the juicy bits about? Scarlet and purpleThe Pokémon Company has shared updates for its mobile and MOBA titles. Pokémon Unite gets a new game mode – Pika Party – in which all the ‘mon on the field are Pikachus, and Mewtwo will appear in pokemon Cafe. There were also updates on pokemon go Fest with the finale on August 27 with the Ultra Beasts.

A new trailer for Scarlet and purple closed the pokemon event, which provides more information about what to expect in the two new titles.

In Scarlet and Purple, trainers will discover the open world of the Paldea region, which seems to have Spanish or Portuguese influences. Players will enroll in a type of Pokémon University, the Naranja or Uva Academy. There, students go on a treasure hunt and send them out into the world to find and fight all kinds of new Pokémon, including a little bagel dog named Fidough, who is now my favorite Pokémon ever.

As in previous pokemon games, players embark on a quest to become a Pokémon champion and compete against various gym leaders. Due to the new open world aspect of Scarlet and purpleplayers are free to take on gyms in any order.

To traverse the open world, students receive help from the game’s legendary Pokemon, Koraidon and Miraidon. Instead of a bicycle, bird or fish, Koraidon and Miraidon will cater for all your transportation needs and adapt to the terrain.

Replacing the Dynamax mechanic from Sword and Shield is the Terastal phenomenon that transforms Pokemon into giant crystallized creatures. Any Pokemon can be installed, giving them special moves and enhanced powers that last until the end of the battle.

Fans guessed that Scarlet and purple may have some sort of time travel component as that was the main plot conceit of Pokemon Legends: Arceus and because the game’s two professors seem to be dressed for different eras. Professor Sada has a wilder, more primitive outfit, while Professor Turo has a sleek, futuristic look. The presentation has not confirmed any of these details, so we have to wait until Scarlet and purple launching on Switch on November 18.