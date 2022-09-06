Pokémon jet launches in Singapore with Scoot between Singapore, Tokyo and Seoul
Pokémon fans race to reserve a seat on a new PIKACHU Jet, complete with themed meals, decor and amenities
- Scoot has launched the Pikachu jet with Pokémon meals, decor and amenities
- The colorful plane is covered with Pokémon characters inside and out
- Passengers can enjoy onboard curated meals and exclusive Pokémon goodies
- Flights operate on select journeys between Singapore, Tokyo and Seoul
- The first flight departs on September 9th and can be booked throughout October
<!–
<!–
<!– <!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
Pokémon fans can now take their love for the franchise to new heights with a themed plane, complete with themed meals, decor and merchandise.
Changi Airport in Singapore offered an exclusive look at the new aircraft on its social media pages, delighting Pokémon fans from around the world.
The Pikachu Jet per budget Singaporean airline Scoot is available on select journeys between Singapore, Tokyo and Seoul.
Pokémon fans can now take their love for the franchise to new heights with a themed plane, complete with themed meals, decor and merchandise
Changi Airport in Singapore offered an exclusive look at the new aircraft on its social media pages, delighting Pokémon fans from around the world
Even the food is Pokémon themed with onboard curated meals and there is original passenger merchandise including a hat, pillow and lanyard
The colorful plane is decorated with favorite characters and Poke Balls, while the inside of the plane is covered with Pikachu decals on the seats, walls and ceilings.
Even the food is Pokémon-themed with onboard curated meals, as well as cups, napkins, and other amenities.
There is also original passenger merchandise, including a hat, pillow and lanyard.
Scoot is the first ASEAN or South Asian airline to offer the unique inflight Pokémon experience outside of Japan.
A after on Changi Airport’s Facebook page revealed that when boarding, passengers must look out the windows to see Pokémon hiding in the wing of the plane.
Flyers can enjoy the full Pokémon travel experience aboard Singaporean airline Scoot’s Pikachu jet on select journeys between Singapore, Tokyo and Seoul
A post on Changi Airport’s Facebook page revealed that passengers should look out the windows upon boarding to spot Pokémon hiding in the wing of the plane.
The first flight of the Pikachu Jet departs on September 9 and can now be booked for this month and October.
Fans say they “can’t wait” to hop aboard the Pokémon plane, while others shared where they saw the Pikachu Jet on their travels.
‘I saw that last night when I arrived in Changi. It brings back my childhood memories.. waaaah!’ said one person online.
“I think we’ll go to Singapore or Tokyo after this?” wrote one traveler.
“This is actually cute, I want to go on vacation all of a sudden,” commented another.