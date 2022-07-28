Poisoned British father and son killed in Bangladesh had ‘blue and brown liquids in their nose’

The poisoned British father and son who died in Bangladesh had mysterious “light blue and brown liquids in their noses,” police sources have said.

Rafiqul Islam, who is in their 50s, and Michael Islam, 16, were found dead in a rented flat that had been locked up from the inside in the Tajpur district of Sylhet.

The wife of taxi driver Hosne Ara Islam, 40, their daughter Samira Islam, 19, and son Sadikul Islam, 21, were also found unconscious on Tuesday.

Samira is still in critical condition and the trio are still hospitalized at Sylhet’s MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.

Police are still baffled about how the family was poisoned, but investigators found fluids in the noses of the father and son during an autopsy. prothomalo reported.

The hospitalized woman also had injuries to her forehead, and only she and her daughter had eaten Monday night, further confusing the police.

The flat also had no air conditioning.

Farid Uddin, Sylhet’s Ward Inspector, said, “How were they poisoned? How did they die? We can confirm that after an investigation.’

“But at first glance it looks like murder with poison.”

Rafiqul Islam, who is in his fifties, has been named as one of the victims of the Bangladesh poisoning

The family rented an apartment in the same building where Hosne Ara Islam’s family lived in the Osmani Nagar district of Sylhet in Bangladesh.

Rafiqul’s brother-in-law Abdul Mumin Khan told the BBC: ‘I didn’t know what to do or say.

“Everyone is very sad. Everyone is crying. My wife cries all the time. I’m crying too.

“I can’t believe this happened. This person is very friendly, a very nice guy. His son is very sweet and friendly. Everyone loves him and he loves everyone. His son is a very, very nice boy.’

The family rented the flat in the same building as his in-laws on July 18 to help treat one of their sick sons.

Police have confirmed that they came to Bangladesh on July 12 and moved into the flat where they were found on July 18.

Uddin told WalesOnline that the incident was thought to be a case of poisoning, but the incident is under investigation.

He said: ‘After discussing the general situation with the doctors and inspecting the place, we think this may have been a case of poisoning. It is being investigated whether it is poisoning or something else.’

He also confirmed that close relatives of the family lived in the same building.

Police took Raiqul’s father-in-law Anfor Ali, mother-in-law Badrunnesa, brother-in-law Delwar Hossain and Delwar’s wife Shova Begum for questioning, Uddin said.

The town of Sylhet (pictured) in eastern Bangladesh, where Rafiqul Islam, who is in his 50s, and his son Michael Islam, 16, were found poisoned in a house along with three other members of their family who are currently hospitalized

Speaking to local media on Tuesday, he said: “The other people in the building are close relatives of the victims.

“We questioned them. At this point we think they fell asleep after dinner last night. This needs further investigation.’

After dinner on Monday, July 25, the family fell asleep in the same room, according to the police. Between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, their relatives tried to open the door of the flat.

They called the police when they heard no noises inside. The police found the door locked, broke it open and found the five unconscious victims inside. District Superintendent Uddin said the investigation is continuing.

A neighbor of the family in Cardiff said: ‘My [family member] called me in the morning and said two had died and three members of the family were in hospital.

I thought maybe it was an accident and then we heard about poisoning. What has happened at this point is just speculation. It’s really sad.

‘We have lived near them for over 25 years. They are a quiet family doing their own thing. I couldn’t believe it, I got so many calls. They were just a nice, neat family. They’ve been gone for a few weeks.’

A second neighbor added: ‘I’m also a taxi driver and I’ve known them for about 20 years. I know [Rofikul] – he’s a really good guy. I found out on social media. We just thought they were going on vacation to Bangladesh.’

Riverside Labor Councilor Kanaya Singh spoke to WalesOnline about the incident. He said: ‘This is clearly a worrying and tragic event. Everyone I have spoken to in the community speaks very positively of the family and our thoughts are with them.

‘There is also a lot of concern because many people from Riverside go to Bangladesh on a regular basis. I hope the authorities can get to the bottom of this as soon as possible.’