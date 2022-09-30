Poirier agreed to face Diaz just TWO DAYS before UFC 279 after Chimaev weighed over the limit

Dustin Poirier has revealed he agreed to meet Nate Diaz on just two days’ notice before UFC 279 after Khamzat Chiamev weighed seven pounds over the limit.

The UFC decided not to bring Poirier in and chose to promote Tony Ferguson, but Poirier claims he would have been ready to go if needed, despite not fighting for another two weeks.

Poirier posted a photo on Twitter the day before the fight showing that he could have hit the weight limit if needed.

He wasn’t needed in the end as Nate Diaz (pictured) fought Tony Ferguson instead

He told Heavy Sports, “My coach Mike Brown just flew to Louisiana the night before and it was his birthday.

“So I ate some pasta, so I was a little heavy the morning they called. Then they offered me the fight and I accepted.

They had to go through hurdles with the athletics committee to try and make this happen so I could fly over it the same day.

Diaz, 37, took a fourth-round victory by submission in his last UFC fight

“Luckily for me, I have a few friends who have the ability — and pilots — to get me to Vegas on very short notice, so I had that set up. Everything was good to go. But I think it was ultimately up to the athletics committee.’

‘Tony’ [Ferguson] had already weighed in and they wanted to go that way instead. But I accepted, and I spoke to the UFC, and they were very grateful.”

Diaz won the final fight by submission in the fourth round. It turned out to be his last UFC fight as the 37-year-old chose not to renew his contract.

Poirier will face Michael Chandler in a highly anticipated bout at Madison Square Gardens in November.