Point Piper, Sydney Harbour vacant lot owned by son of a Chinese billionaire sells for $27million

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A vacant lot overlooking Sydney Harbor has sold for a staggering $27 million despite containing nothing but weeds and debris.

The Point Piper block, in Sydney’s exclusive eastern suburbs, has changed hands several times in recent years and was once slated for development by convicted murderer Ron Medich.

It was sold this week to millennial tech investors Alexandra and Gabriel Jakob, with former owner and son of a Chinese billionaire Wu Li walking away with $5 million in profit.

Mr. Li’s father is Li Guoqiang, founder of one of China’s largest car dealership, Zhongsheng Group, The Sydney Morning Herald reported.

A vacant plot of land covered in weeds and rubble has been sold for $27 million. Image: LJ Hooker Double Bay

Medich and his ex-wife Odetta bought the property in 2003 and had previously planned to turn the vacant block into luxury apartments, but left the project in 2010.

He is now serving a sentence for plotting the murder of businessman Michael McGurk.

Hugh Huang, the son of Shanghai shipping magnate Shannian Huang, bought the block in 2013 for $14.35 million, knocking down the existing structure dating back to the 1970s with development plans.

Instead, he sold it to Sydney in 2018 for $22.5 million to Hobart legend, Jim Cooney, who led superyacht Comanche to multiple wins.

A vacant plot of land covered in weeds and rubble has been sold for $27 million. Image: LJ Hooker Double Bay

2/126 Wolseley Rd, Point Piper was bought in 2003 by convicted murderer Ron Medich and his ex-wife Odetta, who planned to turn the vacant block into luxury apartments but left the project in 2010.

Just a year later, Mr. Li paid about the same amount for the property, which he then held for three years.

The new owners of the rubble-infested lot should get on well with the neighbours, as buyers, Mr. and Mrs. Jakob, already own a house on the harbor just two doors down that shares a driveway with the plot of land.

The couple bought that property from former Westpac executive Steve Harker in 2019 for a record $40 million.