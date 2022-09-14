Poignant moment Prince Harry is overcome with emotion during lying in state service for the Queen

Prince Harry seemed overcome with emotion as he paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II for her move, while she lay in state service at Westminster Hall today.

When the late monarch’s coffin was placed in the entrance hall, photos captured a poignant moment for the Duke of Sussex as he held his head in one hand, shielded his eyes and looked down.

Dressed in a medal-adorned suit, he stands next to the Duchess of Sussex, who looks down with a somber expression on her face.

Prince Harry and his brother Prince William stood with their wives Meghan and Kate as they put aside their bitter feud to pay their respects to their grandmother.

The late Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin is being brought to Westminster Hall today for her relocation while in state service

As the siblings walked side by side for the harrowing 38-minute procession from Buckingham Palace, their spouses traveled in separate cars, with Meghan accompanied by the Countess of Wessex and Kate accompanied by Camilla, the Queen Consort.

During the service, the ‘Fab Four’ stood in formation facing the coffin on its purple-covered catafalque, which was flanked by a tall, yellow flickering candle at each corner of the broad scarlet platform at the heart of Westminster Hall – the backdrop of some of the most famous moments in British history.

The Sussexes were in the back of the group of royals, with Harry directly behind William and Meghan behind Kate. The touching moment marks the couple’s first time together since their surprise walk together at Windsor Castle on Saturday, and a rare show of togetherness.

The Queen’s casket entered Westminster Hall as the choir of Westminster Abbey and the choir of His Majesty’s Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace, sang Psalm 139. When the Queen arrived, Charles, William and Anne saluted. Harry and Prince Andrew – who were not allowed to wear military uniforms – bowed their heads instead.

King Charles III, Anne, Princess Royal, Camilla, Queen Consort, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Edward, Duke of Kent and Prince Michael of Kent today pay their respects at the Palace of Westminster to the recumbent state of Queen Elizabeth II

From 5pm, mourners could walk past the coffin to pay their respects to Britain’s longest reigning monarch

An estimated 1 million people are expected to queue for up to 30 hours to see the late monarch for Monday’s state funeral. Members of the public queue in front of Westminster Hall today

The Archbishop of Canterbury then read the opening prayer that the king led the royal family in reciting. The family stood still for the short service the late monarch had organized with the Church of England before she passed away at the age of 96.

After the council was evicted, the cries of “God save the King” rang out as the King and Queen Consort left Westminster Hall as Big Ben sounded at 3:30 p.m. Royal couples left the building side by side, while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex held hands and the Princess of Wales rubbed her husband’s arm reassuringly.

From 5pm, mourners were able to walk past the coffin to pay their respects to Britain’s longest reigning monarch, with an estimated 1 million people expected to queue up to 30am to see her for the state funeral on Monday.