Pogacar retains Il Lombardia title as Nibali, Valverde end their careers

Tadej Pogacar retained his Il Lombardia crown on Saturday as cycling icons Vincenzo Nibali and Alejandro Valverde both finished their careers in the final monument race of the season.

Slovenian rider Pogacar stopped Enric Mas in a two-man duel to the finish after a 253km run between Bergamo and Como to take revenge for his recent loss to the Spaniard in the Giro dell’Emilia.

Victorious Bahrain rider Mikel Landa completed the podium after failing to keep up with the lead pair, who aggressively chased each other in an entertaining final.

The win was the two-time Tour de France champion’s seventh major win of the season and capped off a campaign that Pogacar described as “near perfect”.

“It’s really great to come back and repeat the win. The teamwork today, I can’t say how grateful I am for the team – they did such a great job,” said Pogacar.

“It’s great to pull it out for the last race of the season.”

There was no dream finish for Nibali, one of only seven riders to have won all three Grand Tours of cycling and also a two-time winner of Il Lombardia.

The “Shark of Messina” finished back in 24th place after falling by the wayside on the Civiglo climb towards the end of the race.

Valverde completed a career that saw one Grand Tour – the 2009 Vuelta a Espana – and a host of one-day titles, including the 2018 World Championship, finishing sixth, more than a minute behind Pogacar.

The race favorites were all content to stay in the pack as an early break left 10 riders more than two minutes ahead of the main pack en route to the final 100 kilometers.

That gap was closed as the riders approached the 8.6km climb to Madonna del Ghisalo, one of four climbs in the final 60km of the race.

‘No regrets’

Pogacar’s team UAE emerged as the strongest, en route to the circuit of three climbs that took the peloton to the scenic lakeside final in Como.

Pogacar had four men working for him, the first over San Fermo della Battaglia and into Civiglo, the end of a 4.2km climb that ended on a 14 percent gradient.

That climb seemed to do the trick for Nibali, who started to fall back just before Pogacar made his eruption with 19km to go, the Slovenian joined by Mas and Landa hanging by their tails as the main chasers dropped 40 seconds into the descent .

“I actually enjoyed the race and the crowd, but my legs took me as far as they could,” said Astana rider Nibali.

“I’ve been dealing with my emotions all year… apart from today’s result I’m happy because to win here or even perform well, you really have to be at your best.

“I have no regrets, I enjoyed the crowd the whole race.”

Jonas Vingegaard, who defeated Pogacar in this year’s Tour de France, also gave up on Pogacar’s attack.

The trio entered the second and final climb at San Fermo della Battaglia, where the peloton lagged behind, before Mas attacked.

Pogacar stayed with the pack, triumphing in the final sprint to the line and confirming his cycling dominance.

