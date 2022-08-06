Podcaster Lucy Jackson is the latest celebrity to come out with ADHD

Popular podcaster Lucy Jackson is the latest in a string of Australian celebrities to come out with a diagnosis of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder.

The Jagger and Stone co-founder revealed her condition Friday on an episode of her podcast, Happy Hour with Lucy & Nikki.

She said it was a “relief” to know she had ADHD, as it explained behavior patterns she’d experienced all her life.

“It’s actually such a huge relief because now I look at the symptoms of ADHD a lot and the characteristics and behavior of people with ADHD and so many things just make sense to me now,” she told her co-hot Nikki Westcott. .

“It’s not like I can stop or be more aware of it, but it’s like, ‘Oh, wow, now I know.’

“Like one of the things I read recently was, ‘Do you constantly link your lips, bite the skin around your nails, or scratch yourself?’ And I thought I was literally doing all those things religiously.”

It comes after feminist author Clementine Ford and reality TV star Abbie Chatfield both recently said they had ADHD.

In an emotional Instagram post in June, Clementine, 40, said she had been diagnosed with both ADHD and OCD (obsessive-compulsive disorder) by a specialist psychiatrist.

“I feel all the typical things people report feeling when a huge puzzle piece finally falls into place,” she explained to her 214,000 followers.

‘Relief to finally understand how and why my brain works the way it does; sadness at all the times I laughed at myself for being inept, “stupid” and untrustworthy; and optimistic about a future that may not contain so much confusion and fear’.

The bestselling author went on to say she was proud of herself for her many achievements in life while being neurodivergent.

Meanwhile, Abbie, 26, revealed she was “finally” diagnosed in May and has been open about the lengthy process of getting meds ever since.

The reality star confirmed the news on her Hot Nights with Abbie radio, saying she had been trying to get a diagnosis for her symptoms for 18 months.

Abbie also said she was disappointed that the process was so difficult and “inaccessible” to many, after going to great lengths to get an appointment with a psychiatrist, which ended up costing her “about $700.”

ADHD is a mental illness with symptoms such as difficulty focusing, hyperactivity, and impulsive behavior.

The adult condition is treated the same as ADHD in children, according to the Mayo Clinic, with medication and counseling.

Other Australian celebrities who have recently come out with the condition include Clare Verrall and Jessika Power of Married At First Sight, sex therapist Chantelle Otten, Paris Hilton and media personality Em Rusciano.