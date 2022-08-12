Poaching ‘status symbol’ date mussels threatens Italian coasts

Limestone is stripped through hundreds of holes chiseled by poachers to extract date mussels.



Off the rocky coast of southeastern Italy, two police divers for financial crimes bob in and out of the blue water, under the curious gaze of vacationers.

They’re not looking for buried treasure or smuggled contraband, but evidence of the hunt for date mussels, a banned mollusk turned status symbol whose poaching is indelibly destroying Italy’s shores.

The signs are unmistakable.

Just below the surface, the calcareous rock that is home to countless organisms is being stripped through hundreds of man-made holes — proof that unscrupulous poachers chiseled, crushed and blown up the reef to extract the clams dug into it.

“These men put on their oxygen tanks and masks, go down…with hammer and chisel and start breaking the rock,” said Arcangelo Raffaele Gennari, commander of the Guardia di Finanza in the port city of Monopoli in Puglia.

“There have been cases where we have seized mini jack hammers,” he told AFP during a recent visit.

“Explosives have even been used.”

The trade is fueled by rising black market prices for the narrow brown “Lithophaga lithophaga,” which is said to have a delicate oyster-like flavor, which can cost close to 200 Euros ($205) per kilo.

Poachers supply fish markets or under-the-table restaurant owners to high rollers — including money-rich mafiosi — who flaunt their wealth over Sunday lunches with a raw seafood platter or extravagant spaghetti.

“If you think that in an hour and a half, two hours, if you find the right place, you can get rid of eight or nine kilos…

Bare Reefs

Thirty years ago, marine biologist Stefano Piraino and colleagues found that more than 40 percent of Puglia’s Ionian coast had been badly damaged by the mussel harvest.

That investigation led to Italy’s 1998 law banning its collection, sale and consumption, followed by an EU-wide ban in 2006.

Returning to the same areas this year as part of a government-funded project, Piraino has found fewer sites so far with recent damage, but has little hope for reefs already destroyed.

Time alone does not heal the “all white, bare” rock surface without life, he said: “It is a devastating impact”.

The painfully slow growth cycle of persimmons — it takes three decades to grow just three inches — means that once taken, they are not quickly replaced.

But more important is the impact on the delicate marine ecosystem, where not just the reef, but all the organisms that depend on it are being destroyed.

A 2019 study from the Parthenope University of Naples found an average of 1,500 man-made holes per square meter in the reefs of the southwestern peninsula of Sorrento, damage that eventually leads to the rock collapsing completely, affecting the seafloor below.

Researchers are exploring ways to help restore reefs, including removing sea urchins, whose grazing prevents new vegetation from growing on rocks, or planting seedlings of small organisms in the hopes that they will reproduce.

But the problem goes beyond Italy, Piraino warned, calling for more education and enforcement across the Mediterranean.

A search on TripAdvisor.com found that mussels were mentioned by reviewers or shown in photos only last year in restaurants in Albania, Slovenia and Montenegro, where they are illegal but easier to find.

Environmental disaster

In March, environmental groups sentenced the head of a criminal gang operating in protected areas near Naples and the island of Capri to six years in prison – the first-ever conviction for the “environmental disaster” crime related to date mussels.

“Attacking the ecosystem is not the same as selling drugs,” said Mariagiorgia De Gennaro, a lawyer for maritime nonprofit Marevivo, a party to the case.

“It’s a domino effect that has an irreversible impact.”

Authorities are increasingly clamping down on every part of the chain, from fishermen to restauranteurs and even consumers.

According to environmental group Legambiente, Puglia seized 97 tons of illegal seafood last year, including date mussels, the most in Italy.

Most illegal fishing offenses take place in Sicily, Puglia and Campania.

Last month, a video went viral of a man on a beach near Naples hammering on a rock in full view of sunbathers to extract the mollusks.

More often, offenders—usually a diver, helper, and lookout—operate at dusk or just before dawn.

“It’s a niche market that operates in the utmost secrecy,” said Police Chief Gennari.

But authorities cannot win the battle as long as a willing consumer market remains.

“If you eat a plate of linguini with date mussels, an entire square meter of ecosystem is destroyed,” Piraino said.

