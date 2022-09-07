PM Truss to face grilling in parliament on plans to offset cost of living

Britain’s new Prime Minister, Liz Truss, will convene her ministers for an inaugural cabinet meeting on Wednesday on her first full day in office, before facing a barrage of questions in parliament.

Truss, who became official leader during an audience with the head of state Queen Elizabeth II in Scotland on Tuesday after Boris Johnson’s resignation, will meet her top team at a morning meeting.

They include the most diverse top team in British history ever: Kwasi Kwarteng as Chancellor of the Exchequer, James Cleverly as Secretary of State and Suella Braverman as Home Secretary.

They face a huge array of problems, most notably decades of high inflation and how to deal with energy bills set to rise by 80 percent next month and more in January.

Meanwhile, the Bank of England has tipped the country into recession later this year.

But Truss was optimistic when she first entered Downing Street as Prime Minister, narrowly dodging a heavy downpour.

“I am convinced that together we can weather the storm,” she said.

Its new ministers may be asked to immediately agree to a plan to freeze energy bills for next winter, possibly longer, which is reported to cost tens of billions of pounds.

Tax cuts and shifting some of the health funding to social care could reportedly also be on the agenda.

“I will cut taxes to reward hard work and encourage business-led growth and investment,” Truss promised, while also promising “action this week” on gas and electricity bills and broader energy policies.

‘Almost uncontrollable’

After the cabinet, Truss travels to the House of Commons to spar with opposition leader Keir Starmer, during the rival pair’s first Q&A session.

The often rowdy weekly session, during which the prime minister is questioned by MPs, will test Truss’s political courage and rhetorical skills, as well as her level of Conservative support.

The 47-year-old won an internal vote among Tory members on Monday, securing 57 percent of the vote, after a grueling match against former finance minister Rishi Sunak that began in July.

But in the early stages of the competition, she gained the support of less than a third of the parliamentary party.

She now faces a tough challenge to reunite the ruling Tories after a bitter leadership struggle.

Conservative MPs are “almost ungovernable” and have “no appetite for difficult decisions,” said a government insider quoted by the Financial Times on Monday.

“They did that for Boris and maybe for Liz,” the source told the newspaper.

Truss will likely face a series of hostile questions from Starmer and the Labor ranks as they try to capitalize on months of Tory disarray.

Labor holds a double-digit lead in the polls but may have to wait two years for the next general election.

Truss vowed Monday to lead the Conservatives to victory “in 2024”, with elections by January 2025 at the latest.

‘Terrible policy’

Truss, who presented himself to the Tory grassroots as a champion of tax cuts, ready to cut taxes immediately to boost growth, is facing warnings that these measures could exacerbate inflation.

The UK has already seen prices rise at the fastest pace in four decades this year, driven by rising energy costs.

According to her suggested plans to deal with the situation, gas and electricity bills for both households and businesses would be reduced to near current levels at least next winter.

The government would lend or guarantee private sector loans to energy suppliers to offset the difference they pay with rising global wholesale prices.

It remains unclear whether the government will pay for the plan by borrowing extra or ask consumers to pay the bill through levies on their energy bills over the next two decades.

Paul Johnson, of the respected think tank Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), said it was “a terrible policy” but probably necessary.

“Hugely expensive, untargeted, increases the risk of shortages,” he noted on Twitter.

But he warned that the magnitude of the problem “means there may not be a practical alternative.”

Other pressing issues for Truss include resolving post-Brexit tensions with the European Union, particularly over trade arrangements in Northern Ireland, and Western aid to Ukraine.

