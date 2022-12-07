PM seeks to sign deal with Italy and Japan for next generation fighter

<!–

It has been reported that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is preparing to sign an agreement with Italy and Japan on the development of the RAF’s first sixth-generation fighter.

The RAF Tempest will enter service in 2035 and will replace the current Eurofighter Typhoon, which was a collaboration between Italy, the UK, Germany and Spain.

Last year the MoD signed a £250m contract to continue developing Tempest with international partners.

According to The Sun, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is preparing to sign agreements with Italy and Japan, while further talks have been taking place with Sweden and India.

Over the next four years, the British government has committed £2 billion to finance the new aircraft, which will be the most advanced fighter aircraft developed by the UK.

The project is being run by BAE Systems, which is working together with Leonardo UK, MBDA UK and Rolls-Royce.

It forms the core part of Britain’s Future Combat Air System.

The advanced jet will be able to operate manned or unmanned and can control swarms of attack drones to overwhelm enemy defenses.

The fighter will present a low radar profile even while flying supersonically. It will also be equipped with the latest advanced weapons, including hypersonic missiles.

According to the Sun, the Defense Ministry said it was “undertaking a joint concept analysis with close partners to understand areas of shared interest.”

However, Number 10 has refused to comment on the possible international agreements.

Last month Germany, France and Spain announced an agreement to proceed with their own sixth-generation fighter.

Earlier this year, the government signed a £2.35bn deal for a mid-life upgrade for the Eurofighter Typhoon, including new radar and electronic warfare capability.

The radar known as ECRS Mk II will be fitted later in the decade, initially on the third leg of Typhoons.

The investment marks the first production contract for a long-planned advanced ‘electronic attack’ or jamming capability for Britain’s version of the European fighter jet, which was jointly developed with Germany, Italy and Spain.

The radar is developed by Leonardo of Italy and will be integrated into the aircraft by BAE Systems.

Initially, it will be fitted to Britain’s 40 existing Typhoon Tranche 3s, but the head of the Royal Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Mike Wigston, told reporters his “aspiration” was to retrofit all 67 Tranche 2 aircraft.

Along with the addition of new mission computers, that overall goal represents a significant mid-life upgrade after a series of delays, defense analyst Francis Tusa said.

The project will also preserve high-tech jobs needed to help develop Britain’s next-generation Tempest fighter, Quin said.

He said the update was not directly related to threats related to the war in Ukraine, but added: “Of course, the terrible events in Ukraine really focus minds.”