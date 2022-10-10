PM olive branch to Tory rebels as she hands key Sunak ally government job

Liz Truss has offered Tory rebels an olive branch by bringing a key ally of Rishi Sunak into government as she works to quell the infighting.

The Prime Minister has appointed veteran Greg Hands as Commerce Secretary as she tries to stabilize her government after a torrid conference marred by the fallout from the mini-budget.

Sources said the move was a “very clear signal” that Ms Truss “wants to bring everyone back together.”

The prime minister will launch a charm offensive when Parliament returns this week and addresses all MPs at a 1922 committee meeting as concerned politicians court behind the scenes. Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is also calling on groups to reassure them that he has laid the groundwork with markets for his crucial growth plan, which could come in weeks.

There is growing speculation that Ms. Truss will have to make another climb down after she has indicated that she wants to increase benefits in line with wages rather than inflation to balance the books.

The leadership has already abandoned plans to abolish the top 45 pence tax rate after Mr Kwarteng’s unfunded package sparked a pound collapse and upheaval among conservative banks.

The mood has been further obscured by a slew of bleak polls that show Labor up to 33 points ahead – enough for a massive landslide in an election.

Hands’ appointment was welcomed by fellow Sunak supporter Grant Shapps, who was one of the rebel leaders in the row with the highest tax rates.

“No one is more experienced and knowledgeable than @GregHands on trade,” he tweeted.

“A welcome addition to the @trussliz government.”

A government source said, “Greg was one of Rishi’s foremost lenders.

“This is a very clear signal from the Prime Minister that she wants to unite the party and bring everyone back together.

“Greg is an outspoken supporter of the Prime Minister’s economic plan, he is competent and loved by the whole party.”

Mr Hands has extensive experience in the Department of Commerce having served as Secretary of State twice prior to his appointment.

He most recently served in the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, as well as serving as Chief Secretary of the Treasury.

Mrs Truss has asked to address the 1922 Committee on Wednesday instead of Mr Kwarteng.

An insider said last night: “It’s a concerted effort. There is going to be a lot of engagement.

‘It’s about meeting MPs in small groups, and being more available to MPs.’

With her first month in charge, overshadowed by the Queen’s death and funeral, radical mini-budget and chaotic party conference, No 10 hopes this week’s meetings will provide an opportunity to get Mrs Truss’s premiership back on track. to get.

But one party leader warned: ‘It will help a little, but people are unhappy. We’re in a pretty difficult situation.’

A large number of cabinet ministers were deployed to rally support for the prime minister, with warnings that the Tories will face electoral catastrophe unless they unite.

After a party conference that was ravaged by infighting, Suella Braverman, Nadhim Zahawi, Penny Mordaunt and Environment Minister Ranil Jayawardena all wrote articles supporting Ms Truss.

In interviews yesterday, Mr Zahawi warned that the government should focus on executing its policies.

“Delay is our worst enemy,” he told Sky News. Dither and delay end in defeat.

A No 10 source said the “cold harsh reality” is that the party must “get behind Liz” or end up with a “monstrous coalition of Labor and the SNP”.

However, senior Tories continued to call on Miss Truss to change course yesterday.

Former Culture Minister Nadine Dorries insisted she was still one of the Prime Minister’s biggest supporters, but told the BBC: “You have to put that in the context of the fact that we are 30 points behind Labor in the polls.” .

And if there were a general election tomorrow, it would probably spell complete destruction for the Conservative Party.

“The fact is that right after a leadership election, and at the start of a new government, what we don’t need is a disrupter, what we need is a unifier.”

Ms Dorries, an ally of Boris Johnson, urged his successor not to overturn his policy, but also said that rebels should not try to get rid of her. When asked if she thought Johnson could make a comeback, Ms Dorries said it would be “high, extremely unlikely.”

As the unrest continued, The Mail on Sunday reported how Mrs Truss’s allies labeled former cabinet minister Michael Gove – who led the rebellion against the 45p tax cut – as “sadistic” and “deeply troubled”.

Treasury committee chairman Mel Stride described the Tory MPs’ mood as “fairly feverish”, with a series of opinion polls giving Labor a head start.

He told Times Radio: “There are a lot of grassroots supporters and members of the government who are very concerned about where we are in the polls.

“We have two years until the general election. We have to turn things around and start very quickly.”

He blamed the economy, the new government’s “missteps” and the failure of Ms. Truss to “contact” supporters of her rival Rishi Sunak.

“The Prime Minister, after winning that contest, decided to form a government composed mostly of those who strongly supported her personally, and that’s fine. And I have no problem with that,” Mr. Stride said.

“But I think there was a deficit when it came to reaching the whole party. And I think you’ll probably see the consequences of that now that it’s getting a bit more difficult.’

Former Secretary of State for Veterans, Johnny Mercer, did not rule out running as an independent candidate unless the Tories got back on track in midfield.

He told Channel 4’s Andrew Neil Show that he wanted his party to “make real change for people who need it”.

Former Chancellor George Osborne stepped up the pressure by telling the same program that a ‘Tory wipeout may be at stake’.