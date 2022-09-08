PM Anthony Albanese’s lover Jodie Haydon wears near-identical dress to Peter Dutton’s wife Kirilly

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Their partners regularly face each other in parliament.

But Anthony Albanese’s girlfriend Jodie Haydon clearly shares the same taste in fashion as Peter Dutton’s wife, Kirilly, as the two women wore nearly identical dresses to Canberra’s Midwinter Ball on Wednesday night.

Arriving on her Prime Minister boyfriend’s arm, Jodie looked spectacular in a floor-length black dress covered in sequins.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s girlfriend Jodie Haydon (left) wore an almost identical dress to opposition leader Peter Dutton’s wife Kirilly (right) at the lavish Midwinter Ball in Canberra on Wednesday night.

Jodie’s standout gown had a plunging neckline, a wrap closure and half-length sleeves.

Guests, meanwhile, saw double when Kirilly Dutton arrived with her opposition leader husband.

Kirilly’s navy sequined dress was strikingly similar to Jodie’s, and even had identical details, such as a low neckline and a wrap closure.

Arriving on her prime minister’s arm, Jodie looked spectacular in a floor-length black dress covered in sequins

Kirilly’s navy sequined dress was strikingly similar to Jodie’s, and even had identical details, such as a low neckline and a wrap closure. (Kirilly is pictured arriving at the prom with husband Peter Dutton)

The women even chose to style their dresses in a similar fashion, each wearing a silver box bag and adoring their ears with teardrop-shaped earrings.

The blondes both styled their hair to the side and added red lipstick to complete their look.

Unlike Jodie, Kirilly covered her shoulders with a stylish black velvet scarf.

Australia’s first pair switched sides and held hands for another photo of them at the ball

Considered the biggest social event of the year in the nation’s capital, the annual Midwinter Ball was attended by guests from both sides of the political spectrum.

Due to Covid cancellations, this week’s event was the first Midwinter Ball since 2019.

The gala, which aims to raise money for charity, started in 2000 and is organized by the Federal Parliamentary Press Gallery.

Sarah Hanson-Young is pictured creating a showcase for the Midwinter Ball wearing a long white dress adorned with a call to ‘end gas and coal’

However, it often leads to controversy, and this year was no different.

Outspoken Greens Senator Lidia Thorpe, denied a ticket to the prom, stormed down the marble stairs in blue jeans and a T-shirt bearing an Aboriginal flag, repeatedly yelling “fossil fools” and extending her middle fingers to the gathered guests. .

Her colleague Sarah Hanson-Young arrived in a long white dress with “End gas and coal” written on the back.

Greens leader Adam Bandt (left) is pictured at the Midwinter Ball with partner Claudia Perkins, whose dress is being used as a billboard for her views on environmental policy

Among the shindig’s sponsors were Shell and Woodside Energy, neither of whom were likely happy with the dress Mrs. Hanson-Young was wearing.

Mrs. Thorpe later reappeared and shouted ‘stop destroying the planet… criminals’.

Her boss, Greens MP Adam Bandt and his partner Claudia Perkins also caused a stir.

In the past, Mrs Perkins had shaved ‘coal kills’ into her head, while on Wednesday night she had written that slogan and also ‘gas kills’ in black and red over her otherwise white dress.