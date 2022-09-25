Plymouth make progress at the Theatre of Greens as they reach the summit of a League One

If the future of English football rests on green energy, then Home Park is a good place to start because Plymouth Argyle are generating a real home-spun buzz amidst the former Premier League clubs at the top of League One.

With the place packed to the rafters today, they roared on Steven Schumacher’s team with their spinach colored shirts and a fighting spirit at the end to make cartoon sailor Popeye’s biceps bulge with pride.

It proved too much for Ipswich, who led at half-time but surrendered their unbeaten start when East met West in Devon.

Plymouth beat Ipswich 2-1 in a top-of-the-table League One clash on Sunday afternoon

Steven Schumacher’s team is now at the top of League One with 22 points after ten games played

Argyle leapfrogged their visitors to the summit and sent supporters home with their hearts soaring and promotion hopes fueled with season ticket adverts flashing on digital screens outside the ground.

“The city is reacting,” said Schumacher, who roamed the pitch at the final whistle and pumped his fist as his players stood to salute the Devonport End, like Borussia Dortmund before their yellow wall.

‘We’re selling out, that’s a good sign. They enjoy what they see and we get results. There’s a good atmosphere and we hope that continues because Argyle are a massive club in the South West, they’re fantastically supported home and away and we want to make them happy.’

Drinks flowed in the Green Taverners bar behind the Mayflower Stand on a day when the Pilgrims paid tribute to Dave Smith, a hugely popular former manager, affectionately known in these parts as the Ciderman.

Ipswich had taken the lead in the first half through former Plymouth frontman Freddie Ladapo

Smith, who led Argyle to promotion from the third tier in 1986 and to seventh in the second tier a year later, died aged 88 on the same day as Queen Elizabeth II.

A banner was raised in Ciderman’s honor during the minute’s applause that preceded a thrilling contest before a crowd of 15,480.

“It was appropriate,” Schumacher said. ‘We didn’t get the chance to do it last time because of the Queen’s passing, but Dave Smith is an Argyle legend, a top boss, and I’ve heard a few stories about him and his poetry.

‘It was a fitting tribute to him and the performance and the win topped it off.’ Success is sweeter when times have been hard. A dozen years have passed since Plymouth last competed at Championship level.

Relegated in 2010, they were plunged into financial crisis and flirted with extinction when they tumbled, almost suffering relegation from the EFL before a revival under the ownership of American businessman Simon Hallett.

Bali Mumba equalized for Plymouth with a 69th-minute stunner to send the home fans wild

Mumba, on loan from Norwich, has become a fan favorite among the Home Park faithful

“It comes down to good planning behind the scenes,” said Schumacher, who stepped down from assistant to continue working with predecessor Ryan Lowe, who left for Preston in December.

‘The owner has a vision and the board has a plan and it is up to the coaching staff and the players to execute that plan.

– Entering League One we stabilised, and last season went close to the play-offs. If we can go one better, that will be incredible.’

Competition is fierce in a division that contains seven clubs with Premier League pedigree, including Ipswich, who traveled to Devon as leaders.

On a weekend of dismal international fare, this was vibrant, high quality and committed – a testament to the brave nature of their impressive managers Schumacher and Kieran McKenna.

The Pilgrims now lead a league full of ex-Premier League sides, including Ipswich

Ipswich were grateful for one of football’s unwritten rules when they first struck through former Plymouth striker Freddie Ladapo, his first league goal after a summer move from Rotherham.

Ladapo burst clear as a tackle in midfield saw the ball ricochet into his path. Dan Scarr recovered but his sliding challenge only deflected Ladapo’s shot and turned it past goalkeeper Michael Cooper.

Bali Mumba equalized midway through the second half when he pounced on a loose ball outside the Ipswich penalty area and fired in from 20 yards with his right foot.

Mumba, on loan from Norwich, will be the toast of Norfolk after toppling their rivals.

Schumacher praised the home fans for responding to the club’s fine form in their support

The winner also flew in from the distance. Morgan Whittaker won the ball, traded passes with Joe Edwards and unleashed a screaming shot into the top corner.

“We’re top of the league,” rang around Home Park, but there were scares and Cooper needed a number of fine saves, including one in the final seconds to deny his opposite number Christian Walton, another former Argyle favorite who went up. to the corner and met it with a firm header.

Cooper tipped it against the post and defenders converged to block the rebound. Nothing would dampen the mood at De Grønnes Teater.