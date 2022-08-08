Plus-sized models driving new plastic surgery trend of bum lifts and breast implants, study warns

The increasing popularity of plus-sized models may cause an increase in the number of butt lifts and breast implants in the West, a study suggests.

Researchers said the rise of curvy celebrities like Ashley Graham could be behind the growing demand for the sometimes dangerous procedures.

One study compared social media presence and body measurements of more than 100 models.

It found no significant difference in the proportion of likes, comments, and posts between plus-sized or traditionally thin models.

This, the researchers claim, indicates that voluptuous women are becoming increasingly popular.

The modeling industry has previously been accused of promoting unhealthy slender body types, which has been linked to eating disorders such as anorexia in young girls.

But the number of British women going abroad to undergo procedures that accentuate women’s curves has increased over the past decade.

Principal investigator Dr. Neelam Vashi, a dermatologist at Boston University, said the results showed the changing standard of beauty in pop culture.

He added: “Plastic surgeons may see an increased interest in procedures, including breast and buttock augmentations, which involve a curvaceous, plus-size body type.”

Boston University academics said the presence of larger models like Ashley Graham (left) and Jordyn Woods (right) could increase demand for butt lifts and breast implants.

Brazilian butt lifts — when fat is taken from one part of the body and injected into the back — have the highest risk of death of any cosmetic procedure.

The injected fat can cause blockages in blood vessels in the lungs.

The British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons has advised against performing them until more is known about the risks of the increasingly popular £8,000 surgery.

Despite this, they are still available in both the UK and US.

At least three women in Britain have died in the past three years from complications from operations performed in Turkey, where procedures are often cheaper.

The latest study, published in the scientific journal Cureusfollowed measurements of 159 plus-sized and more traditionally thin American and British models.

Researchers recorded their eye color, hair color, height, bust size, waist size, dress size and shoe size, taken from public records.

They then tracked their followers, average likes, comments and posts on Instagram to see how their social media presences differed.

Of the plus-sized models, Ashley Graham had the largest number of followers, with over 12 million.

She was followed by Jordyn Woods (11.7 million), who were previously best friends of Kylie Jenner.

Iskra Lawrence (4.6 million) — the 31-year-old British model — and Ashley Alexis Smith (2.2 million), an American model and swimwear entrepreneur.

By comparison, the biggest accounts for regular models were Kendall Jenner (154 million) – with a 24-inch waist – and Gigi Hadid (64.4 million).

Collectively, the 144 plus-sized models with Instagram accounts had more than 51 million followers and 190,000 posts.

The top 10 most popular plus-size models averaged 3.8 million followers, compared to 38 million in mainstream models.

But there was no significant difference between the number of likes per post, the average number of comments per post, and the total number of posts relative to the number of followers.

The researchers said this demonstrated the increased presence of larger models on social media.

They also claimed that the fashion industry has improved the representation of curvaceous figures in their marketing campaigns and changed model figures with padding.

In the magazine they write: ‘Over time, the presence of plus-size models has increased within the fashion industry.

“Social pressure on retailers to incorporate greater body diversity that fully represents their consumer base in society with an average dress size of 14 to 16 and a BMI of 26.5 is likely contributing to the increasing presence of models with a larger size.

“This shift can be seen in the results of this study as many of the top plus size models had significant social media presences.”

Plus size modeling began in the mid-2000s, after Jean-Paul Gaultier and John Galliano used larger women during their spring 2006 performances in Paris.

The trend has grown tremendously in recent years and has become more mainstream, popularized by models like Ashley Graham and Tess Holliday.