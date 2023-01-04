Plus-size TikTok star, who weighs 320lbs, says people assume she’s thin when they see just her face

<!–

A curvier influencer says people assume she’s slimmer than she is because she has a naturally thin face.

The flame-haired TikTok star, who posts under the name Olivia’s World and hails from Toronto in Canada, has amassed a 575,000 following on the social media platform with her videos about her life.

A recent clip posted to TikTok shows the camera zooming in on Olivia’s face, with the caption “When people think you’re a thin girl because of your slim face” before it extends to reveal a dancing Olivia) and the caption “but you’re really a fat girl,” with a dollar sign emoji.

Toronto influencer Olivia posted a clip to her TikTok channel, which has 575,000 followers, in which she says people assume she’s slim if they only see her face

Wearing pink shorts and a cropped top, with the words “Zero f**** given,” the plus-size influencer, who has partnerships with fashion lines, has seen a thousand people like the clip, with many calling her ‘beautiful’ .

On her Patreon site, which charges $15.00 a month to access her exclusive photos and videos, the 27-year-old describes herself as “a curvy redhead queen who loves to embrace her sexy side,” saying that she’s ‘too fat for mine’ damn good.’

A dancing Olivia ends the clip, along with the caption “but you’re a really fat girl,” with a dollar sign emoji

The plus-size star, who weighs 320 pounds (22nd), shared the footage showing only her face, before zooming out to reveal her body

The influencer regularly shares clips from her life as a curvier woman, discussing makeup and fashion

The influencer regularly posts on her social media platforms with insights into her life, with over 1.3 million followers

Olivia, who once worked as a beauty consultant, has said in past videos that her physique is what keeps her following, and that losing weight could hurt her career as an influencer.

She says her “mate is my brand” and that going to the gym could affect her livelihood — ignoring comments about the potential detrimental effects of obesity on her health.

In an interview with Fabulous magazine earlier this year, she said, “I refuse to exercise daily like the bullies tell me I should.”

Livelihood: The influencer says that losing weight could hurt her career because her fans appreciate her great body

“If I did, I’d end up like some people who lose weight and are unhappy with their bodies and lives, when I’d much rather be fat and fabulous.

“I would lose my social media followers and earnings and I would be miserable. By taking on my trolls and showing off my size, I showed them that they could do their very best.

“I refuse to conform to their opinion of what my body should look like and I literally shake my big beautiful woman’s body in their face.”

