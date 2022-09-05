Plus-size Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model recreates celebrities’ most skimpy looks

A plus-size Sports Illustrated model has taken the internet by storm with her glamorous side-by-side photos that recreate the most iconic and skimpy looks of celebrities — from Kim Kardashian’s vintage SKIMS shoot to Julia’s raunchy ensembles. Fox, the model proves that any body type can rock the revealing outfits.

Ella Halikas, 24, of Los Angeles, California, has gone viral for recreating Kardashian, 41, and Fox’s, 32, most daring looks.

The curvy model took Instagram to share her take on the provocative photos, explaining that her recreation revolved around body inclusivity.

In an Instagram post, the Sports Illustrated model shared several side-by-side photos of herself looking like Kardashian from her recent SKIMS swimsuit shoot.

Ella Halikas (left), 24, from California, has gone viral for recreating Kim Kardashian’s (right), 41, SKIMS look

Both Halikas and Kardashian rocked metal swimsuits with cutouts for the stomach, teased, voluminous hair and sultry blue eyeshadow

Reminiscent of old Hollywood glamor, the stunning photos showed Halikas (left) alongside the SKIMS founder (right)

“Fat girls can rock this fit,” the caption read.

Reminiscent of old Hollywood glamor, the stunning photos showed Ella next to the founder of SKIMS, both rocking metal swimsuits with tummy cuts, teased, voluminous hair and sultry blue eyeshadow.

“When I saw this vintage Hollywood shoot for Kim’s SKIMS line go live, I knew I had to recreate it on a rounder body type,” she continued.

“Someone as iconic as Kim Kardashian, who has so much power over beauty standards, I wanted to show you that you can look just as ICONIC when you wear the same thing in a bigger body.”

The SKIMS ’70s inspired swimwear collection motivated Halikas to show her 182,000+ followers how bodies of all sizes can pull off the look, despite the lack of diversity in the media.

“When we think of old Hollywood and the stars, they were always super thin. That was “in” and considered beautiful at the time,” Halikas added.

“So when I saw this shoot, I thought about how important it was to show the same vintage Hollywood glamour, but in a size 14.”

The model explained that her goal was to change the “beauty story” by recreating the outfits.

She concluded: ‘The coolest thing is that we are all beautiful in our own way. We are all so unique and that should be celebrated, not whether or not we fit within the “beauty standards!”‘

The model said her goal was to change the ‘beauty story’ by recreating the outfits

In the past, the model has previously recreated two outrageous ensembles of Julia Fox. She can be seen on the left and Fox can be seen on the right

In one post, Halikas (left) created Fox’ (right) eye-catching black and white Calvin Klein lingerie set that she paired with a denim jacket while running errands

She also called out Kardashian for her lack of diversity, noting that there were “not many round or plus size models in the campaign,” before adding that she was “ready” to step in.

And this wasn’t the first time the model has mimicked popular looks in an effort to change beauty standards when it comes to size.

The model went viral for recreating popular looks in the past, previously posing in two of Fox’s outrageous ensembles.

Halikas recreated two of the fellow model’s most recognizable styles when she shared side-by-side photos of her sporting similar looks.

In one post, she created Fox’s striking black and white Calvin Klein lingerie set that she paired with a denim jacket while she ran errands.

In her caption, she wrote: “For so long, more revealing outfits have only been accepted to be worn by thinner women, while when a plus-size woman wears the exact same fit, it’s too ‘inappropriate’, ‘too outrageous’ and ‘too outrageous’. too much’. sexual.”‘

She added: “While this attack was my most outrageous yet, I can honestly say I have never felt so liberated walking into that store.

In another iconic recreation, Halikas rocked Fox’s white tank top and miniskirt paired with black patent boots and gloves. Halikas is pictured on the left in the ‘fit and Fox is pictured on the right’

She wrote under the post: ‘This isn’t a ‘who wore the best’ post because I’m just not there for women who are always being compared to each other.”

In an interview with Fox News, the model shared: ‘I wanted to show people that you can rock whatever you want, you can feel just as confident and beautiful’

“I felt so free in my body and felt like I just broke through society’s hypocritical norms and expectations.”

In another iconic recreation, Ella rocked Fox’s white tank top and miniskirt paired with black patent boots and gloves.

She wrote under the post, “This isn’t a ‘who wore the best’ post because I’m just not for women who are always being compared.

“But what I’m here for… is to emphasize how an iconic outfit displayed on a thinner woman looks on a rounder body type!”

In an interview with Fox newsthe model shared: “I wanted to show people that you can rock whatever you want, you can feel just as confident and beautiful.”

She added that she wanted other girls to “feel good about themselves,” while encouraging them to “wear something they think they could never wear.”