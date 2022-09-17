Plus-size Philadelphia drag queen, 25, DIES during her performance at bar

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Tributes have been paid to a bright and soaring drag queen who collapsed and died in a Philadelphia bar mid-performance.

The 25-year-old Valencia Prime was in the middle of her ‘Prime Time’ show at the Tabu Lounge and Sports Bar on September 12 when she collapsed on stage.

Prime, who called herself ‘Philadelphia’s Plus Size Dancing Diva’, died of heart disease, obesity and diabetes, according to the medical examiner – with her cause of death being regarded as the natural cause of death.

Paramedics and emergency services were called to the gay bar as the transgender drag queen hosted her show, while a friend said she was “unresponsive.”

She was rushed to Jefferson Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A GoFundMe for her family has already looted $12,800 from an $8,000 goal to help pay for her funeral.

The 25-year-old Valencia Prime was in the middle of her ‘Prime Time’ show at the Tabu Lounge and Sports Bar on September 12 when she collapsed onstage.

Prime died of heart disease, obesity and diabetes according to coroner – with her cause of death considered natural cause after she ‘failed to respond’ at the bar

Tabu posted on Instagram: ‘We mourn the loss of a very bright and rising star in the performance community and a person who was always full of life and positivity.

“We are saying goodbye to Valencia Prime, but we will not forget the light you brought to the podium.”

Monday evening they are organizing an event in her honor, with performances by Aloe Vera and Asia Monroe.

Family donations are welcome, and Monroe tells ABC Philadelphia, “I don’t think the Philadelphia scene will ever be the same.

‘She was a wonderful, loving and caring person. If you didn’t know who Valencia Prime was, you wouldn’t have seen Philadelphia dragging.

“Paramedics were on the scene and she didn’t respond.”

Prime’s mother, Christiana Marcus-McRae, also paid tribute to her daughter by posting on Facebook: “Twenty-five years ago I gave birth to my second child and today I’m arranging the funeral.”

Asia Monroe described her friend as an ‘amazing, loving and caring person’, and will host a show in her honor on Monday

A GoFundMe for her family has already looted $12,800 from an $8,000 goal to help pay for her funeral. The show, in Tabu, is free, but any donations will be made to Prime’s family

Paramedics and emergency services were called to the gay bar as the transgender drag queen hosted her show, with a friend saying she was ‘unresponsive’

Drag queen Brittany Lynn paid tribute on Facebook: ‘Valencia Prime, you will be sorely missed. You were always up for a gig or messaged me afterwards saying “well done sir.”

‘Out & About will always be committed to you and all that you have done for everyone. Keep spinning ma’am.’

Democrat Representative Brian Sims added: “We lost a shining light in our community far too quickly.

“I was shocked and so sad to hear of the sudden passing of Valencia Prime. While we’re not sure what we could have done to prevent this tragedy, we all need to check in with our loved ones now.

“You never know what someone else is really feeling deep down or what they are going through.

‘Rest in power, Valencia. You will be sorely missed.’