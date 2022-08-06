Plus size model, 25, claims her ex spent £15,000 in the week before dumping her

A plus-size model has claimed her ex-boyfriend spent £15,000 in a bizarre attempt to break up without feeling guilty afterwards.

Pia Blossom, 25, from London, dated the heartthrob for six months, before suddenly splurging on lavish gifts, including expensive furniture, designer jewelry and a weekend getaway.

The ex-boyfriend bought the model a complete gaming PC, wardrobe, mirror, bookcase, makeup chair, bed and Versace sheets.

He also threw the cash on a brand new Versace bag and some jewelry on a luxury weekend getaway just days before dumping her — apparently as a result of a previous argument and his parents’ disapproval of the model, Pia claimed.

Pia said, “We’ve been in a relationship for about six months, but he’d tried to talk to me in my Instagram DMs six months earlier. I haven’t seen the posts for a long time.

“He was very attentive and patient. We both liked the same music and enjoyed the same theatre. He was also very well read, which I really like about a person.

‘I thought we got along really well then. We had a little problem with an argument a few weeks before, but I thought we’d sorted it out.

‘That week we had gone on a weekend away together, singing in the car, having nice dinners and dancing in clubs. We had a great time.

“He bought me a whole gaming PC, a wardrobe, mirror, bookcase, vanity chair, bed and some designer sheets. He had also bought me a new Versace bag and some jewelry while we were away for the weekend.

“He spent between £10,000 and £15,000 in the last week of our relationship, from the weekend away to the furniture and the PC.

“I was very confused and shocked when it ended because I thought he was investing in me for the long haul, instead of saying goodbye.”

The model believes the dramatic breakup was due to a previous argument and that his parents didn’t click with the beauty.

She added: “We had argued a few weeks before, he passed it on to his parents, who didn’t like me and said they disapproved of our relationship.

“He really was a mummy boy, even though he was in his thirties. and broke up with me because he didn’t see me fitting into his family after that.

“But he said he still loved me, so he wanted to replace my furniture with better quality solid wood and give me the PC so I could continue streaming.

“Honestly, I think he was really sorry that he dumped me because of his parents. The weekend away was one last, stress-free, fun time together.’

Despite the breakup, Pia insisted they ended on good terms and is happy with her parting gifts.

She said, ‘I’d rather have a friend who loves me than a lot of things. But it was very kind of him to do so much for me, even when he left. We don’t speak anymore, but we said goodbye with tears and got a long hug.

“I still think highly of him and I hope he’s doing well. I have everything he bought for me in our relationship, he has given me many thoughtful gifts.

“My favorite item is the gaming PC. He bought it for me because I’d been saying for ages that I wanted to be a Twitch streamer (someone who broadcasts their gameplay), so he built me ​​a top-notch PC that could stream any game.

“I now stream on it three times a week and have built a nice Twitch community. It brought me good luck.’