Plumbing group Ferguson bets on windfall from new US chip factories

Plumbing and heating equipment supplier Ferguson is betting on a big windfall from new semiconductor plants in the US as Washington releases subsidies for chipmakers in an effort to counter China’s influence.

The CEO of the Anglo-American group, Kevin Murphy, said demand for its chipmakers’ products would offset declining sales to the residential sector as rising interest rates hit housing activity.

“The hearing of chip production . . . these are major projects for us in everything from underground water transport [to] fire protection,” he says. “There are quite a few mega projects. . . that are good for the country, good for our business.”

Ferguson is a major distributor of heating, ventilation, air conditioning equipment and industrial products and services.

Murphy’s comments underscore the hope that a drive to bring semiconductor manufacturing back to the US will bring broad benefits to the national economy.

In recent decades, US companies have become increasingly dependent on chipmakers in countries like Taiwan, before supply chain disruptions during the Covid-19 pandemic led to severe shortages of the essential electronic components used in everything from cars to smartphones.

In July, Congress passed a $280 billion Chips and Science Act that included billions in subsidies to semiconductor manufacturers in the US, after growing concerns about China’s emergence as a technology power and its aggression towards Taiwan.

“The projects we’re working on now are multi-year projects that will give us good business opportunities in the coming fiscal years,” said Murphy, whose company is based in the UK but generates about 95 percent of sales. its earnings in the US.

Murphy pointed to a plant planned by Intel in Ohio and another in Texas being developed by Samsung as one of the most important developments in the US that could benefit his company.

Despite the expected boost from chipmakers, Murphy acknowledged that Ferguson could take a blow to the housing market, which accounts for just over half of his earnings.

“As you can imagine, with interest rates rising, there is concern about what new home construction might look like,” he said.

But “we think this can be largely offset when we think about the non-residential side of our business,” he added, pointing to U.S. investments in electric cars and natural gas facilities, as well as new semiconductor plants.

Ferguson, a former FTSE 100 company, has increasingly shifted its focus to the US in recent years.

In 2021, the group spun off its UK operations before moving its primary listing from London to the New York Stock Exchange in May this year.

The company reported an increase in sales during the 12 months to July, supported by a series of acquisitions of US companies. Revenue grew 25 percent year-on-year to $28 billion, while operating profit rose 44 percent to $2.8 billion.