Plug-In Hybrid Cars Gain Ground in Race With Electric Rivals

Automakers are struggling to ramp up production of electric vehicles because the supply of batteries is not growing fast enough. Partly as a result of this, the average cost of a new electric car is now a steep $66,000. That offers an opening for plug-in hybrids.

Unlike conventional hybrids, which can only be fueled with petrol and rely on engines, plug-in variants can run entirely on battery power. And because these cars have smaller batteries than all-electric vehicles, they can be more affordable. The cars are also attractive because they do not have to be plugged in for many hours to fully charge. On road trips, they can be refueled with gasoline, allaying the range fear that keeps many people from buying electric cars.

“I think some automakers, including GM, have been too quick to ditch PHEVs for all-electric vehicles,” said Karl Brauer, executive director of research at iSeeCars.com, an automotive research firm. “And I wonder if they regret that decision, given the supply chain problems and price hikes we’re experiencing right now.”

Mr. Bauer and others also note that many car buyers are not ready to buy electric vehicles. A JD Power survey found that one of the biggest reasons people cite for not buying one is that there aren’t enough public charging stations in the United States. And charging an electric car at public stations for about 30 to 60 minutes — a typical rate for even the fastest chargers — or at home overnight is an inconvenience many drivers don’t want to tolerate.