‘Please, please take this tip seriously’: FBI, police missed multiple red flags for Capitol riots

One of the early red flags came after Trump sent out a tweet on Dec. 19, 2020, telling his supporters, “Large protest in DC on Jan. 6. Be there, will be wild! Loading Immediately afterward, an analyst for the National Capital Region Threat Intelligence Consortium noted a tenfold increase in violent online rhetoric targeting Congress and law enforcement — including the sudden coordination of efforts between violent right-wing groups that had previously been misaligned. On Dec. 21, the FBI, Department of Homeland Security, and U.S. Capitol Police were all aware of a surge in viewers of online maps of the Capitol’s underground tunnels, drawing more attention to a Trump supporter website , in addition to violent rhetoric in support of the president. However, the FBI argued its hands were tied and said the best it could do was inform the appropriate law enforcement partner about the online discussions.

“The people’s First Amendment rights are, of course, protected,” said Washington Field Office special agent Jennifer Moore, referring to the U.S. constitutional right to free speech and protest. The now infamous photo of rioters at the Capitol, mobilizing and fueling their anger with online discourse. Credit:AP Soon the red flags started piling up. For example, the Secret Service received one on December 26, 2020 regarding a plan by Proud Boys to “have a group large enough to march into D.C. armed” and to “outnumber the police so they can’t be stopped” . The anonymous tip also highlighted, “Their plan is to literally kill people… Please take this tip seriously and investigate further.” Another woman who claimed she had “followed far-right extremism online for years” emailed Capitol police in December, writing that for the first time she was “really concerned” about the posts she had seen from people who were planning to storm the building. on the day Congress was to certify the votes.

She added: “January 6 will be the day most of these people realize there is no chance for Trump anymore. They will be pushed to what they believe is the edge. Loading On January 4, Democrat Senator Mark Warner, chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, even called the FBI Deputy Director with his concerns, but was assured that the agency had everything under control. As for the coordination that took place leading up to the uprising at the Capitol? It was not until January 3 that a coordination meeting took place between key agencies, including the ministries of defense, justice and homeland security. Then-acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller convened one, he said, because “no one else was doing it”. The threat is brought into sharp focus when you realize how heavily armed Trump supporters were that day.

Indeed, the report found that 28,000 people passed through metal detectors to participate in Trump’s rally, and that the Secret Service seized 242 canisters of pepper spray, 269 knives or blades, 18 brass knuckles, 18 tasers, 6 body armor and three gas masks. , 30 batons or blunt instruments and 17 miscellaneous items such as scissors, needles or screwdrivers. But as the report also noted, “thousands of others deliberately stayed out of the magnetometers, or left their backpacks out.” The final report released by the House Select Committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. Credit:AP To be clear, the seven-member Select Committee has done an incredible job piecing together Trump’s role in the attack and the multi-part plan he and his key allies have crafted in an effort to retain power. To hold him accountable, they referred the former president to the Justice Department for criminal charges, called for him to be removed from office by tightening the Constitution’s 14th Amendment, and pushed for changes, last week passed by Congress, in electoral laws that Trump and his acolytes sought to exploit.