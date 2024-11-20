‘Please don’t hurt her’: Family fears Hawaiian woman Hannah Kobayashi was kidnapped during mysterious stop at LAX

More than a week after Hannah Kobayashi, 30, disappeared after missing a connecting flight at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), her family fears she may have been kidnapped. Kobayashi, a Hawaii native, was last seen on Nov. 11 in surveillance footage with an unidentified individual.

Suspicious text messages sent from Kobayashi’s phone before her disappearance have increased her family’s concerns. The messages included unfamiliar terms such as “honey,” “love,” and “baby,” leading her sister, Sydni Kobayashi, to question their authenticity.

“I personally don’t think she was my sister,” Sydni said. cnn. “She doesn’t use the word ‘honey.’ Even his closest friends have said the same thing.” One alarming text read: “Deep hackers wiped my identity, stole all my funds and have had me screwed since Friday.” Another stated: “I was tricked into donating all my funds,” followed by “To someone I thought I loved.”

Kobayashi had left Maui on November 8, bound for New York via Los Angeles. He missed his overnight flight to JFK Airport, scheduled for November 9. According to her family, Kobayashi had planned the trip with her ex-boyfriend before their breakup, but had intended to split up at JFK. The trip involved photography work and a performance, and she was excited about the opportunity, her family said. ABC 7 Eyewitness News.

Her family filed a missing person report on November 13 after receiving no communication from her. The last known location of his phone was at LAX on November 10. He also reportedly attended a Nike pop-up event in Los Angeles that same day and shared a post on Instagram before going silent.

The FBI is now assisting the Los Angeles Police Department in the search for Kobayashi. Her aunt, Laurie Pidgeon, shared the family’s growing fears during an interview with cnn: “We try not to think the worst… but our mind now goes to abduction and, I hate to say the word, but trafficked.”

Pidgeon made an emotional plea to Kobayashi and anyone who may have information. “Hannah, we love you. We are all here. Your mom is here, your sister is here, your father is here. The whole world is looking for you. If anyone has Hannah, I want them to know that she is the kindest, most beautiful soul in the entire world. And please don’t hurt her.” As authorities continue their investigation, Kobayashi’s family and friends are clinging to hope and urging anyone with information to come forward.



