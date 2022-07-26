PlayStation VR2 lets you broadcast yourself stumbling around in VR games

Sony is teasing some more details about the upcoming PlayStation VR2 headset today. After detailing the design of PS VR2 and some games that support it earlier this year, Sony now confirms that the headset will contain a transparent view to see your surroundings, a broadcast mode to film yourself while you play, and a cinematic mode where you can display non-VR games and media content on a virtual cinema screen.

Sony’s PS VR2 see-through display allows players to keep the headset on, thanks to cameras built into the front of the headset. “It’s useful if you want to easily check where the PS VR2 Sense controllers are in your room without taking off the headset,” explains Yasuo Takahashi, senior product manager at Sony Interactive Entertainment. The view is very similar to what is available with Meta’s quest headsets.

If you want to film yourself playing VR games, the PS VR2 will include a broadcast mode that requires a PS5 HD camera to be connected to the PS5. Broadcast mode lets you capture and share your movements or reactions during games using the built-in tools on the PS5.

Like the Meta Quest headsets, you can also create a play area for the PS VR2. The built-in cameras in the PlayStation VR2 headset scan a room and the VR2 Sense controllers let you drag and drop the play area as you wish. It’s very similar to the Guardian play area on the Meta Quest, and getting close to the boundary will give you a warning about the boundary of the play area.

Sony’s PS VR2 has two main modes: VR mode and Cinematic mode. The VR mode is designed for VR gaming content in a virtual 360-degree environment and is displayed at the maximum resolution of 4000 x 2040 HDR video (2000 x 2040 per eye) and a frame rate of 90 Hz or 120 Hz.

Movie mode is designed for all other content in VR and reduces the resolution to 1920 x 1080 HDR video with frame rate options of 24 Hz, 60 Hz and 120 Hz. It’s really designed for watching videos, and players can see the PS5 system’s user interface and then switch to a virtual cinema screen to watch content.

We still don’t have a price or release date for the PlayStation VR2, but Takahashi says Sony will “share more information soon, including the launch date and additional games coming to the platform.” Meanwhile, developers will be able to access the latest user experience for PS VR2 in a new system software update “coming soon as part of ongoing development”.