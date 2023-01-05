PlayStation VR2 gets a free Gran Turismo 7 VR update as a launch title

During Sony’s Consumer Electronics Show press conference, PlayStation boss Jim Ryan announced a new launch title for the PlayStation VR2 headset: Gran Turismo 7. The racing game is getting a free VR update in time for the release of the new headset on February 22.

The addition significantly bolsters the launch lineup for Sony’s new PlayStation 5-exclusive virtual reality device, which has impressive specs and a sky-high $549.99 price tag. Also launching with PSVR 2 are Horizon Call of the Westan exclusive VR spin-off of Sony’s popular open-world adventures, as well as VR versions of Nobody’s Heaven and Resident Evil village. Ryan promised that “there are more than 30 games on track for the launch window,” though he didn’t specify how long that window would be.

Ryan also mentioned the ubiquitous VR rhythm game Defeat Saber will get a PSVR 2 version sometime in the future.

GT7 isn’t the first Gran Turismo game to get a VR update; 2017 Gran Turismo Sports is compatible with the original PlayStation VR headset, albeit in a fairly limited mode. Sony has not revealed how extensive the VR mode is GT7 will be, but Ryan showed impressive footage of it in action.

You can watch Sony’s press conference (timestamped for the beginning of Ryan’s presentation, but available in its entirety) below.