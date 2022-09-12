PlayStation hosts a State of Play ahead of Tokyo Game Show

Sony just announced that it will be holding a PlayStation State of Play video presentation at 6pm ET on Tuesday. The show will run for approximately 20 minutes and will include games coming to PS5, PS4, and PSVR2.

The presentation will take place ahead of the Tokyo Game Show, which kicks off later this week. This state of play includes “some great updates from our great Japanese partners, along with a few other surprises from developers around the world,” said Sid Shuman of Sony Interactive Entertainment. said in a blog post.

Tuesday promises to be a big day for video game news, as Nintendo’s next big Direct event will take place just a few hours earlier at 10 a.m. ET, and Sony acknowledged the situation. in a tweet respond to Nintendo’s Direct announcement. Personally, I can’t wait – I hope we see some exciting games in both presentations.