Playlist featuring Bob Marley and Pink Floyd promises to relieve stress in pets during car journeys

Putting together the perfect soundtrack is a must for any road trip, but if you bring your furry friend along, they might want to say something.

Studies have shown that certain types of music can help dogs relax when cooped up in the car.

Guided by Research from the University of Glasgow, a music professor has compiled the top ten songs to play with your dog in the car.

The playlist features the Bee Gees, Bob Marley, and Pink Floyd, with tunes in our pets’ favorite genres.

Sam Sutton from the University of West London, said: ‘Reggae and soft rock seem to have been the favorite dog melodies.

“Perhaps the combination of pristine studio production and pleasing sound aesthetic contributes to what makes the dog’s favorite playlist.”

Research has shown that music can really help dogs relax in the car (stock image)

TOP 10 SONGS TO RELAX YOUR DOG IN THE CAR ‘How deep is your love’ – Bee Gees ‘no woman don’t cry’ – Bob Marley ‘(Anything I do) I’ll do it for you’ – Bryan Adams ‘I want to know what love is’ – foreigner ‘Dark Side of The Moon’ – Pink Floyd ‘One in 10’ – UB40 ‘Hounds of Love’ – Kate Bush ‘Desperado’ – The Eagles ‘Many Rivers to Cross’ – Jimmy Cliff ‘Love is king’ – Sade

In a 2017 study, dogs at a relocation center in Dumbarton, Scotland, were played five different music genres: soft rock, Motown, pop, reggae and classical.

Animal physiologists measured the dogs’ heart rates and noted changes in behavior as the music played.

They found that the puppies lay down more and showed a decrease in stress levels, especially when the tunes were soft rock or reggae.

While these genres stood out, Professor Neil Evans, who led the study, said the research suggested each dog had their own taste in music.

He said, “In general, responses to different genres have been mixed, highlighting the possibility that our canine friends, like humans, have their own individual music preferences.”

According to hotel booking platform justhootMore than 65 percent of dog owners have noticed that their dog becomes stressed while traveling in a car.

To help our pups relax while on the road, Professor Sutton has created a Spotify playlist with their favorite genres.

Songs include The Bee Gees’ ‘How Deep Is Your Love’, Bob Marley’s ‘No Woman, No Cry’ and Pink Floyd’s ‘Dark Side of the Moon’.

Professor Sutton said: ‘Reggae is often associated with sunshine and chilling out, so maybe this kind of calming emotional response is shared with our dogs.’

Certain types of music can also increase stress in dogs. Colorado State University research also found heavy metal-induced nervous tremors, barking and sleep prevention

TOP TEN WORST SONGS TO PLAY WITH YOUR DOG IN THE CAR ‘Black Dog’ – Led Zepplin ‘Back In Black’ – ACDC ‘Paranoid’ – Black Sabbath ‘Hip Suey!’ – System of a down ‘Duality’ – Slipknot ‘Enter Sandman’ – Metallica ‘Smoke on the Water’ – Deep Purple ‘Run with the Devil’ – Van Halen ‘Ace of Spades’ – Motörhead ‘Master of Puppets’ – Metallica

Certain types of music can also increase stress in our animals.

Colorado State University research also found heavy metal-induced nervous tremors, barking and sleep prevention in dogs in animal shelters.

Professor Sutton said: ‘Since a dog’s hearing range is greater than a human’s, you may want to avoid music with whistles as it could arouse their natural sense of reaction and curiosity.’

That’s why he’s also put together a playlist of ten songs to avoid in the car with your dog.

This includes ACDC’s “Back In Black,” Metallica’s “Enter Sandman,” and Motorhead’s “Ace of Spades.”

In a survey by justhooit, 36 percent of dog owners admitted that they were unable to recognize the signs of stress and anxiety while their dog was traveling.

But music isn’t the only thing you can do to make car trips less stressful for your pet.

Becky Skyrme, a behaviorist from animal charity Blue Cross, recommends getting them used to it gradually by first guiding them in a stationary vehicle.

She said, “Use their favorite things to reward them for getting in and out, then build up the time they spend in the car.

‘You then take short trips that end in something very positive, such as a favorite game, a nice walk or a tasty snack.

This will help your dog build a positive association between car trips and their favorite things.

“If the problem persists, always seek help from your vet or a licensed behavioral therapist.”