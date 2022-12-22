Player welfare must be key consideration in new calendar, union claims

Sign up for free Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox Sign up for Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter

World football’s players’ union Fifpro has warned of the “urgent” need to protect player welfare in a new schedule for the international match.

The threat of player burnout around the winter World Cup in Qatar has drawn attention to the issues to be considered when negotiating a new calendar of competitions to replace the current deal, which was finalized in the summer of 2024 expires.

Fifpro’s report on player workload ahead of the tournament highlighted the number of matches played by top-tier players, many of them back-to-back with no rest period, while the World Cup itself started just seven days after a club match for some Premier League players. League players and ended eight days before the Boxing Day games.

Fifpro general secretary Jonas Baer-Hoffmann told the PA news agency: “It is probably the most important topic that players talk to our unions about – that we need to better balance the schedules and give them more time to recover.

“We have argued for years that we need a minimum break in the off-season, a minimum break mid-season, rules that govern back-to-back games. We need a different mindset about player wellbeing.

“We need to look at physical and mental well-being, not purely from a performance perspective, but from a human perspective, so that they can have a long career, a healthy career, that they can play at the top level when it matters most.

“So far, all conversations have been based on improving or scaling leagues, rather than focusing on, ‘What does a balanced calendar look like?’ For national and international matches, but also for the health and well-being of the players. That has always taken the backseat to the commercial interest.

“For this next calendar we urgently need agreements to provide players with that minimum level of protection that lets a club know you have your player at full capacity and enables the player to play the national team games that are among the highlights of their career .”

When Liverpool kicked off a weekday Champions League semi-final on Saturday afternoon last season, manager Jurgen Klopp said: “The schedule and how people are using the fame right now – Liverpool are hot and everyone wants to see them – they don’t care. It’s just not okay.”

Arsenal’s Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema are among seven Women’s Super League players to suffer anterior cruciate ligament injuries this season and manager Jonas Eidevall warned on Tuesday of the need to “be very smart about the way we grow the women’s game”.

Sarina Wiegman, Mead’s England coach, added: “In general, the schedule for top players is too much.”

Baer-Hoffmann continued: “Unless we come to a negotiated solution between race organizers, this problem will only continue.

Top talent will not be available when the clubs and countries really need them, and players will almost be pushed into a situation where they have to choose where to participate.

“It is striking that it may come to these kinds of scenarios before we can arrive at a balanced solution. That shows the problem we have with the governance of football today.”

Those concerns echo the one-day international retirement of England Test cricket captain Ben Stokes last year, with a statement that “three formats are now simply unsustainable for me”.

Fifpro’s Alexander Bielefeld told PA: “I think the situation in football is actually worse than in other sports.

“We did some research comparing the safeguards and rules in American sport to those in football – and in football, internationally, there is the complete absence of any kind of protection.

“It’s really this overlapping league calendar between national leagues and confederations and FIFA – there are too many opposing interests.”

Fifa has been contacted for comment.

Last year, the world governing body caused a lot of criticism with a proposal to hold the World Cup every two years instead of every four, but Baer-Hoffmann noted: “The same proposal included a mandatory one-month summer holiday.

“When we talk to the leagues, they have a growing interest in taking precautions. So the conversation has already shifted, the arguments are getting through.

“The problem now is that you have quite a complex negotiation where you have different match organizers with different legitimate interests, and then the players who are in the middle of it.

“I think the next three to six months will determine how that goes, but we have to bear in mind that unless there is a common understanding there will be quite a bit of conflict.”