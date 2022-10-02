PLAYER REVIEWS: Who played and flopped in NRL grand final Penrith Panthers vs Parramatta Eels

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The Panthers stormed to their second consecutive NRL premiership in a display so dominant that the grand final was practically over by halftime.

There were standout efforts across the park from Penrith, crushing opposition in every facet of the game – while the Eels only had one or two bright spots as their 37th year title drought continues.

Here’s who excelled and who disappointed as the Panthers made history by becoming only the second team in NRL history to win consecutive premierships.

PENRITH PANTHERS

DYLAN EDWARDS 9

Won the Clive Churchill Medal as he finished an outstanding season with an outstanding performance. He had 277 running yards, three line break assists, two try assists and eight tackle breaks.

He set up Stephen Crichton’s first try and set in a try-saving tackle as he chased Bailey Simonsson into the second half with the Panthers 28-0 for the better.

Dylan Edwards won the Clive Churchill Medal with a stunning display in the grand finale

CHARLIE STAINES 6.5

The Panthers winger didn’t miss a beat in a typically solid performance, scoring a second half attempt to bridge Penrith’s defeat.

IZACK TAGO 6.5

Provided the assist for both of Brian To’o’s attempts and was busy as usual. Startled by a large shot shortly after the break, he returned to the field in time to join the party.

STEPHEN CRICHTON 9

It took him less than 20 minutes to score his second try in as many Grand Final appearances with a stellar line break that ripped the Eels’ defense wide open.

Made a crucial defensive play in the second half as he knocked the footy out of Maika Sivo’s grasp as the Eels winger appeared to score.

BRIAN TO’O 9

Scored the try that reversed Penrith in the preliminary final and was back on the scoreboard on Sunday, with some typically brilliant finishes.

Embodied the Panthers’ dominance as he achieved 177m running in the first half, while the Eels starter pack ran 165m together.

Brian To’o took a double as Penrith defeated Parramatta 28-12 in a dominant display

JAROME LUAI 7.5

In the first half Parramatta must have felt at times that there were two Jarome Luais on the pitch at the same time. The Panthers five-eight was at its best, playing the game on the front foot and as the reigning Prime Ministers put relentless pressure on Parramatta’s backline.

Lucky to escape penalties from referee Ashley Klein for kicking Isaiah Papali’i in the first half.

NATHAN CLEAR 9

Parramatta had sworn to get to Cleary early to disrupt his trap game. In reality, the Panthers maestro may not even have to wash his Grand Final jersey before framing it, as he was rarely bothered by the Eels.

Has orchestrated the Panthers’ attack both with de Steeden in his hands and his boot, and the two missed conversions are hardly a footnote.

A champion player in a championship team.

MOSES LEOTA 8

Put some big hits in early doors that set the tone for the game as he rocked Parramatta with a relentless blow. A limitless supply of energy during the 80 minutes.

MITCH KENNY 6

Did a successful job early doors before Api Koroisau got off the bench.

JAMES FISHER-HARRIS 7

He collected 192 running meters while leading the submission together with Leota de Eels. One of Penrith’s most important unsung heroes.

VILIAME KIKAU 8

When he played his last game for the Panthers, the great Fijian was determined to bow to a climax. He did just that. Swated Parramatta defenders like flies with some monster bears in the first half and posed a constant attacking threat as a decoy.

LIAM MARTIN 8

Crowned Penrith’s cards with 46 and was a constant thorn in Parramatta’s side.

ISAAH YEO 8

Mr Penrith’s Reliability once again performed on the biggest podium of them all, doing his job with minimal fuss as he churned through 189 total yards and posted 31 tackles. Now a back-to-back premiership winning captain.

Isaah Yeo was in the thick of it for the Panthers as they won a second consecutive Grand Final after beating South Sydney 12 months ago

APISAI KOROISAU 8

Another Panther to peak. Started on the bench as is customary in the finals, but immediately made his presence felt when he came onto the pitch when Penrith turned the screw.

SCOTT SORENSEN 7

The perfect backup for Leota and Fisher-Harris, bringing the same relentless intensity to the party and stepping on the board when needed. Had a Grand Final attempt within minutes of coming up.

SPENCER LENIU 7

He managed more than 100 meters despite playing just over 20 minutes and showed no sign of struggle after the brutal blow he received from Taane Milne last week.

JAEMAN SALMON 6

The job was pretty much done by the time he can get to Tago and he had very little to do.

PARRAMATTA AAL

CLINTON GUTHERSON 3

MAIKA SIVO 5

WILL PENISINI 3

BAILEY SIMONSSON 6

WAQA BLAKE 2

DYLAN BROWN 3

MITCHELL MOSES 3

REAGAN CAMPBELL-GILLARD 4

REED MAHOGANY 6

JUNIOR PAULO 6

SHAUN JOB 6.5

ISAIAH PAPALI’I 7

MARATA NIUKORE 2

NATHAN BROWN 4

JAKE ARTHUR 1

OREGON KAUFUSI 4

RYAN MATTERSON 7.5″