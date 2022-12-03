Player ratings Socceroos vs Argentina: Harry Souttar and Craig Goodwin stars at Qatar FIFA World Cup

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A goal in each half for Argentina has seen the Socceroos eliminated from the 2022 World Cup. Craig Goodwin gave the Socceroos some hope with a late goal.

This is how the Socceroos rated:

MATT RYAN 3 –

MILOS DEGENEK 5 –

HARRY SOUTTAR 6 –

Lionel Messi scored the breakthrough goal for Argentina. It is his first goal in the knockout phase of a World Cup

KYE ROWLES 6 –

AZIZ BEHICH 3 –

MATT LECKIE 5 –

JACKSON IRVINE 5 –

AARON MOOY 6 –

KEANU BACCHUS 6 –

MITCH DUKE 6 –

RILEY McGREE 6.5 –

BUILD:

CRAIG GOODWIN 8 –

BAILEY WRIGHT 6 –

JAMIE MACLAREN N/A –

AJDIN HRUSTIC N/A –