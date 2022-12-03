Player ratings Socceroos vs Argentina: Harry Souttar and Craig Goodwin stars at Qatar FIFA World Cup

PLAYER RATING: Craig Goodwin and Harry Souttar excel for brave Socceroos as they almost tie with Argentina: here’s who played and who flopped
A goal in each half for Argentina has seen the Socceroos eliminated from the 2022 World Cup. Craig Goodwin gave the Socceroos some hope with a late goal.
This is how the Socceroos rated:
MATT RYAN 3 –
MILOS DEGENEK 5 –
HARRY SOUTTAR 6 –
Lionel Messi scored the breakthrough goal for Argentina. It is his first goal in the knockout phase of a World Cup
KYE ROWLES 6 –
AZIZ BEHICH 3 –
MATT LECKIE 5 –
JACKSON IRVINE 5 –
AARON MOOY 6 –
KEANU BACCHUS 6 –
MITCH DUKE 6 –
RILEY McGREE 6.5 –
BUILD:
CRAIG GOODWIN 8 –
BAILEY WRIGHT 6 –
JAMIE MACLAREN N/A –
AJDIN HRUSTIC N/A –