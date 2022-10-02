PLAYER REVIEWS: Silva was Man City’s beating heart in midfield and stylish Foden terrorized Malacia

Erling Haaland and Phil Foden both scored hat-tricks as Manchester City defeated local rivals Manchester United in a nine-goal thriller on Sunday.

The 6-3 win for Pep Guardiola’s side put the champions one point behind leaders Arsenal, while the Red Devils remained in sixth place after their third loss of the season.

Sports post has analyzed the blockbuster Manchester derby and assessed each player’s performance at the Etihad.

Boss Erik ten Hag looked stunned when the reigning champion tore his Red Devils apart

Manchester City (4-2-3-1)

Ederson – 6.5

He couldn’t have done anything about Antony’s strike. Provided rest to his back four with the ball.

Kyle Walker – 7

Another injury concern for City after Walker was forced out before half time with a muscle problem.

Manuel Akanji – 8.5

An almost flawless execution and a great signing session. Defensively composed and never harassed.

Nathan Ake defended reliably for the champions despite three goals in the second half

Nathan Ake – 8

Another smooth display and always good possession. A reliable deputy in the center half.

Joao Cancelo – 8

There’s not much to defend and it’s dangerous to act as a supportive midfielder in City’s system.

Bernardo Silva – 9

The heartbeat next to Ilkay Gundogan in midfield. Never stopped driving City and popped up everywhere.

Ilkay Gundogan – 8.5

Let Silva do the run while he kept tapping them. Intelligently picked passes through the lines.

Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva led the engine room for Pep Guardiola’s side on Sunday

Phil Foden – 9.5

Electric if you come from the right. His first derby goals terrorized poor Tyrell Malacia in the first half.

Kevin De Bruyne – 9

Seems to get even better. Led the show behind Erling Haaland. Earned a goal for his effort.

Jack Grealish – 9

Constantly had the beating of Diogo Dalot and a big threat everywhere. Possibly his best game for the club.

Erling Haaland – 9.5

Unbelievable – again. Just a phenomenal finisher and a nightmare to face. Signs his clutching game is improving too.

It was another top performance from Erling Haaland who scored his third hat-trick in eight games

Sergio Gomez (for Walker, 41) – 7

Cole Palmer (Grealish 75)

Julian Alvarez (De Bruyne 75)

Riyadh Mahrez (Foden 75)

Aymeric Laporte (Gundogan 75)

Subs not used: Ortega, Dias, Carson, Lewis

Manager – Pep Guardiola – 9

Found his formula for the biggest games with Haaland, Foden and Grealish working perfectly as a trio. Huge statement result for the champions.

Guardiola’s front three of Haaland, Foden and Jack Grealish devastated Manchester United

Manchester United (4-2-3-1)

David De Gea – 5

Abandoned by those before him. Defending objectively didn’t give him a chance to protect United’s goal.

Diogo Dalot – 4

Card was flagged within 90 seconds when booking. Shamed by Grealish, though he had no help.

Raphael Varane – 5

The France international should have left as soon as he stopped and left unprotected for City’s third.

Lisandro Martinez – 4.5

Never had any dealings with Haaland and no grip on the City runners from midfield either.

New signing Lisandro Martinez struggled to contain Manchester City’s Norwegian superstar

Tyrell Malacia – 4

An exceptionally tough assignment against Foden, but Malacia couldn’t get close to the winger and was addicted to the break.

Scott McTominay – 5.5

A very early block. Part of a midfield that was overrun from the first whistle. Need more help.

Christian Eriksen – 5

Barely found a man and the whole match resorted to throwing failed balls, long for Marcus Rashford to chase.

Anthony – 6.5

Completely anonymous on the right side of United on either side of scoring a stunning consolation goal.

The Red Devils failed to make a meaningful comeback despite Antony’s stunner in the second half

Bruno Fernandes – 5

On the periphery. So depressed he couldn’t even muster the energy to berate his teammates.

Jadon Sancho – 5

An alleged outlet, but United panicked so much when they had possession that they never put Sancho to good use.

Marcus Rashford – 5

Only looked like a lost soul with little to no support. United did not play against him and did not come close to him.

Marcus Rashford looked lost in attack when Manchester United’s midfield failed to supply him

Victor Lindelof (for Varane, 40) – 5

Luke Shaw (Malacia 46) – 6

Anthony Martial (Rashford 59) – 7

Casemiro (McTominay 59) – 6

Fred (Sancho 70) – 6

Subs not used: Heaton, Ronaldo, Pellistri, Elanga

Manager: Erik Ten Hag 4

Looked stunned for most of the afternoon as United were ripped apart. Got no response from his players at kick-off.

Referee: Michael Oliver 7

Played a great advantage, allowing City to plow forward and score their fourth goal before half-time.