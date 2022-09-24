PLAYER RATINGS: See who starred and who flopped in the AFL grand final between Sydney and Geelong 

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The veteran Geelong Cats superstars produced an absolute master class with a first premiership since 2011 when they beat Sydney by 81 points in front of a record crowd at the MCG.

Buddy Franklin bombed in what could be his last ever grand final appearance, but the Geelong veterans shone on the big stage after losing to Richmond in the 2020 grand final.

Joel Selwood and Patrick Dangerfield turned back the clock with near-perfect performances, while fellow veteran Isaac Smith collected his fifth premiership medal – and also the Norm Smith Medal.

GEELONG CATS

Sam De Koning 8.5

Sliced ​​and weaved through Sydney’s midfield with ease in a near-perfect opening quarter. Kicked his first career goal as the icing on the cake in a grand final.

Jack Henry 5

Not heavily involved as the ball was almost permanently camped at the other end of the field. Was strong when he had to be and had seven dispositions.

Jake Kolodjashnij 5

Same story as Henry. Was given plenty of time to catch his breath as the Sydney defenders were whipped mercilessly. Did its job when required.

Tom Stewart 5

One of the contenders for the Norm Smith Medal, but had very little possession in a backline that never saw the ball.

Zach Tuohy 6

Was tight and tidy in defense for the Cats and made his limited touches count to deny the Swans’ attacks, especially when they threatened in the second quarter.

Jed Bews 2

Limited involvement, but it’s not like all 22 players can dominate at once.

Mark Blicavs

Set his best possible performance on the right day, popping up everywhere and seemingly predicting where the ball would be at any moment.

Mark O’Connor 4.5

Didn’t do much but will still join Zach Tuohy in nice company as Irish AFL grand final winners. Was intense until the final whistle with a huge defensive chase down, even though the result was beyond doubt.

Mitch Duncan 9.5

He seemed to toy with the Swans at times with his pace and skill – plus the opening goal in the third quarter saw the Cats run away with the game.

Brad Close 8

A warrior up front, Close put his body on the line time and time again to take some crucial marks to earn himself two goals in a grand final.

Jeremy Cameron 7.5

Busy as ever with 18 touches and seven scores and two goals. Left the field after a poke in the eye in the third quarter, but returned in the party to kick another major and celebrate in style.

Isaac Smith 10

Picked up his fifth premiership medal and is a well-deserved recipient of them all. Hawthorn will regret ever letting this champion go. Had 32 touches, five clearances 11 inside 50s and 14 scores. Simply unbeatable.

Tyson Stengle 9

Huge performance with four goals, including a big bend from the front pocket in the third quarter to really put the result beyond doubt. One of the best on earth.

Tom Hawkins 8

Two decisive goals in the opening quarter set the Swans up. Hawkins was the catalyst for the tremendous opening stretch. Radar let him down a little late, but he was tough, willing and a key cog in the Cats’ success.

Gary Rohan 2

Struggled to get a single touch or kick in a grand final winning side that had possession all day.

Rhys Stanley 7.5

Absolut smashed his ruck counterpart Tom Hickey and left Sydney with a question they couldn’t answer, with no backup ruck on the bench.

Patrick Dangerfield 9

Finally, a watershed moment for one of the true masters of the modern game. 26 touches, 9 clearances, 7 inside 50s, the man worked his guts out all day to ensure he gets the flag a player of his caliber deserves and never gave up until the final whistle.

Cameron Guthrie 7.5

Cam Guthrie did Cam Guthrie things in a polished and involved performance that paved the way for the big win.

Joel Selwood 9.5

Did Selwood save his best for last? Geelong made their mark on the midfield game from the first whistle, with Selwood leading the pack. A masterclass from the superstar veteran who laid the platform early for victory. Let the emotions flow with a late goal that had his teammates flocking to show him the love he deserved.

Tom Atkins 6.5

After fighting for his place in the Geelong squad earlier this year, the mustachioed cult hero had a huge grand final with 16 touches and some crunching defence.

Gryan Miers 6

The dreadlocked Geelong star was busy all afternoon, grabbing a goal and rattling up to starve the Swans of possession.

Zach Guthrie 4

Another player has limited involvement without being exceptionally bad either. Came off the track late to get an early shower and a can of VB in hand.

SYDNEY SWANS

Jake Lloyd 6

Dan Rampe 5

Tom McCartin 3

Nick Blakey 5

Robbie Fox 7

Oliver Florent 4

Justin McInerney 2

Luke Parker 6.5

Dylan Stephens 4

Isaac Heeney 2

Sam Reid 1

Tom Papley 6

Isaac Heeney 3

Brayden Campbell 2

Ryan Clarke 5

Lance Franklin 1

Will Hayward 4

Tom Hickey 4

James Rowbottom 6

Callum Mills 5

Chad Warner 8

Hayden McLean 1

Errol Gulden 5.5

Paddy McCartin 4