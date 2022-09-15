PLAYER RATINGS: McGregor produced a vintage display but Sands blotted his copybook with red card

Ten-man Rangers continued to look for their first Champions League point after a 3-0 defeat to Napoli at Ibrox, where penalties were the turning point of the game.

Returning goalkeeper Allan McGregor sensationally saved a recaptured Piotr Zielinksi spot kick on the hour after Gers defender James Sands was sent off, before being defeated by Matteo Politano in the 67th minute from 12 yards.

Giacomo Raspador added a second with five minutes to go and fellow substitute Tanguy Ndombele took a third in extra time to add to Gers’ misery.

Sportsmails Calum Crowe assessed the players Wednesday evening.

Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor saved two penalties and kept out almost a third

Rangers (3-4-2-1)

Allan McGregor – 8.5

Restored to the team and at age 40 the fifth oldest Champions League player of all time. Two penalties saved – and almost a third. Excellent.

John Lundstram – 6.5

Started in midfield but was quickly moved to the right side of a back three. Tried to be aggressive whenever he could.

Connor Goldson – 6

Made a few key blocks but struggled at times to handle the movement and fluidity of the Napoli attackers.

James Sands – 5

Vital tackle on Zielinski late in the first half but erased his writing book with two quick bookings. Sent off for fouling Simeone for the first penalty.

Rangers James Sands was sent off for taking the first penalty in the second half

James Tavernier – 6.5

Skipper did his best to inspire his team and was allowed to play high up the field, but it was a difficult shift on the right wing.

Ryan Jack – 6

Tried to keep things going in the middle of the park but got knocked out for Sands shortly after the red card.

Steven Davis – 6.5

Brings calm to the Rangers’ midfield. Read the game so well, but its influence faded towards the end.

Borna Barisic – 5.5

Got caught taking a nap on the ball too many times. Penalized for handball when Politano finally scored from Napoli’s third penalty of the evening.

Winger Ryan Kent was Rangers brightest spark on offense with his direct running

Scott Arfield – 6.5

The long shot seemed to shoot to the top corner, but was kept out by Meret in the first half.

Ryan Kent – ​​​​7

Was Rangers’ brightest spark in attack more often than not. Always tried to be direct and run towards his man.

Alfredo Morelos – 6

Toiled to make any kind of impact. It didn’t look sharp and Napoli centre-back Minjae Kim kept him enthralled.

Subscribers L King (for Jack 63), Colak (Morelos 73), Matondo (Arfield 73), Kamara (Tavernier 83), Tillman (Davis 83).

Subscribers not used McCrorie, Budinauckas, Yilmaz, Wright, Davies, Sakala, Devine.

Booked Morelos, Lundstram, Sands, Davis, Barisic, Tavernier.

Sent sands

Referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz (Spa) – 6.5 – Was definitely a bit picky at times and pissed off the home crowd but got the big calls correct.

NAPOLI (4-3-3)

Meret 7; Di Lorenzo 6, Kim 8, Rrahmani 7, Mario Rui 7 (Olivera 77); Zambo Anguissa 8.5, Lobotka 7, Zielinski 8; Politano 7 (Zerbin 77), Simeone 7 (Raspadori 77), Kvaratskhelia 7 (Elmas 90).