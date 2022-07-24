PLAYER RATINGS: Martin Odegaard picks apart Chelsea as Conor Gallagher struggles to impress
Chelsea were given a humiliating 4-0 thrashing by Arsenal as Mikel Arteta’s side continued their impressive pre-season form, winning the Florida Cup final in Orlando on Sunday.
The first half goals of the summer signing Gabriel Jesus and midfielder Martin Odegaard put Arsenal 2-0 ahead at half time before Bukayo Saka and Sambi Lokonga finished the second half thrashing.
Sports post looked closely at how each player performed during the pre-season eye-opener.
Gabriel Jesus scored first when Arsenal beat Chelsea 4-0 in the Florida Cup final in Orlando
Chelsea
Edouard Mendy
It was hard to stop any of Arsenal’s four goals, but at the same time, he didn’t cover himself with glory. Bad distribution. 5
Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy struggled with his division between the sticks
Reece James
Had a good fight with Bukayo Saka on the right and worked as a creative outlet for the Blues. 6
Thiago Silva
Wasn’t to blame for the goals, but couldn’t stop them either. 6
Trevoh Chalobah
A sloppy pass gave the ball away for the opening goal before being substituted before half-time. 4
Emerson Palmieric
Had a tough match up with Gabriel Martinelli and struggled to tackle the Arsenal winger. 5.5
Conor Gallagher
The most notable effect was his clumsy challenges at the start of the first half – not much to do creatively. 5
Conor Gallagher struggled to capitalize on meaningful chances of a bad performance for Chelsea
Jorginho
One of Chelsea’s better players. They started the second half well before the Gunners extended their lead. 6
Mason Mount
Decent cameo from the England international – who will be deeply saddened by the fact his first half attempt hit the post. 5.5
Kai Havertz
Difficult night for the German under close surveillance from Arsenal’s rear. 5
Raheem Sterling
Created some good chances but were lost in the first half before being substituted at half time. 5
Raheem Sterling was positive on his first Chelsea start but had no impact on the game
Timo Werner
Quiet night for the German who looked lively at times but never really seemed to threaten. 5
SUBS:
Kalidou Koulibaly
Decent first outing for the Blues after hitting a few crucial blocks. 5.5
Ethan Ampadu
Difficulty adapting to the pace of the game. 5
Malang Sarri
Conceded an unnecessary free kick when the Blues were in a good position. 5
It was a frustrating game for Malang Sarr and the Chelsea defense after conceding four goals
Marcus Alonso
Difficulty influencing the game as much as he would like. 5.5
Mateo Kovacic
Some decent passes but nothing special from the Croat. 5.5
Cesar Azpilicueta
Wanted to come forward but couldn’t create much from the center. 5.5
Christian Pulisic
Showed glimpses of creativity but struggled in the end. 5
Callum Hudson-Odoic
Added energy Tuchel’s side, but was unable to contribute anything meaningful. 6
Callum Hudson-Odoi showed energy and intensity on the right wing but offered very little
Hakim Ziyech
A bit of a passenger after the introduction. 6
Michy Batshuayic
Did well fighting defenders but didn’t stand a clear chance. 6
ARSENAL
Aaron Ramsdale
Was there when called upon and did well to keep the zero. 7
Ben White
Solid performance in the back from the England international. 7.5
William Saliba
Strong showing from the Frenchman – did well for Marshal Havertz. 8
Gabriel Magalhaes
Looked calm in the back and confident in getting the ball forward. 7
Oleksandr Zinchenko
Decent first 45 minute cameo for his new side on the left. 7
New addition Oleksandr Zinchenko received a standing ovation from the Gunners supporters
Martin Odegaard
Brilliant performance from the Norwegian, who was at the heart of everything for the Gunners. 8.5
Thomas Partey
Dominant midfield play by the Ghanaian. 8
Granit Xhaka
Class display from the Swiss international – strong in his challenges and quick in his passing. 8.5
Bukayo Saka
Reece caused James all sorts of trouble in the first half before conceding a goal of his own. 8
Gabriel Jesus
The new recruit continued his good goal-scoring form with a well-taken finish. 8
Gabriel Jesus has continued his impressive goalscoring form since joining Arsenal this summer
Gabriel Martinellic
A bundle of energy on the left wing for Arsenal, with fans happy that his injury in the first half was just a blow. 8.5
SUBSCRIBE:
Nuno Tavares
Put in a solid performance after replacing Zinchenko. 7
Eddie Nketiah
Was a nuisance at the top after introduction. 6.5
Marquinhos
Looked lively and almost scored a bizarre deflection. 7
New Emirates star Marquinhos impressed and nearly scored a bizarre goal from a deflection
Nicolas Pepe
Didn’t have enough time to show anything spectacular. 6.5
Cedric Soares
Did well after he came on – creating an interesting fight with Marcos Alonso. 7
Matt Turner
Was barely called into action after being hired. 6
Summer arrival Matt Turner had little to do after he replaced Aaron Ramsdale
Ainsley Maitland Niles
Did what it took in his brief Orlando cameo. 6
Albert Sambi Lokonga
Did well to put his header past Edouard Mendy. 7.5