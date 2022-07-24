PLAYER RATINGS: Martin Odegaard picks apart Chelsea as Conor Gallagher struggles to impress

Chelsea were given a humiliating 4-0 thrashing by Arsenal as Mikel Arteta’s side continued their impressive pre-season form, winning the Florida Cup final in Orlando on Sunday.

The first half goals of the summer signing Gabriel Jesus and midfielder Martin Odegaard put Arsenal 2-0 ahead at half time before Bukayo Saka and Sambi Lokonga finished the second half thrashing.

Sports post looked closely at how each player performed during the pre-season eye-opener.

Chelsea

Edouard Mendy

It was hard to stop any of Arsenal’s four goals, but at the same time, he didn’t cover himself with glory. Bad distribution. 5

Reece James

Had a good fight with Bukayo Saka on the right and worked as a creative outlet for the Blues. 6

Thiago Silva

Wasn’t to blame for the goals, but couldn’t stop them either. 6

Trevoh Chalobah

A sloppy pass gave the ball away for the opening goal before being substituted before half-time. 4

Emerson Palmieric

Had a tough match up with Gabriel Martinelli and struggled to tackle the Arsenal winger. 5.5

Conor Gallagher

The most notable effect was his clumsy challenges at the start of the first half – not much to do creatively. 5

Jorginho

One of Chelsea’s better players. They started the second half well before the Gunners extended their lead. 6

Mason Mount

Decent cameo from the England international – who will be deeply saddened by the fact his first half attempt hit the post. 5.5

Kai Havertz

Difficult night for the German under close surveillance from Arsenal’s rear. 5

Raheem Sterling

Created some good chances but were lost in the first half before being substituted at half time. 5

Timo Werner

Quiet night for the German who looked lively at times but never really seemed to threaten. 5

SUBS:

Kalidou Koulibaly

Decent first outing for the Blues after hitting a few crucial blocks. 5.5

Ethan Ampadu

Difficulty adapting to the pace of the game. 5

Malang Sarri

Conceded an unnecessary free kick when the Blues were in a good position. 5

Marcus Alonso

Difficulty influencing the game as much as he would like. 5.5

Mateo Kovacic

Some decent passes but nothing special from the Croat. 5.5

Cesar Azpilicueta

Wanted to come forward but couldn’t create much from the center. 5.5

Christian Pulisic

Showed glimpses of creativity but struggled in the end. 5

Callum Hudson-Odoic

Added energy Tuchel’s side, but was unable to contribute anything meaningful. 6

Hakim Ziyech

A bit of a passenger after the introduction. 6

Michy Batshuayic

Did well fighting defenders but didn’t stand a clear chance. 6

ARSENAL

Aaron Ramsdale

Was there when called upon and did well to keep the zero. 7

Ben White

Solid performance in the back from the England international. 7.5

William Saliba

Strong showing from the Frenchman – did well for Marshal Havertz. 8

Gabriel Magalhaes

Looked calm in the back and confident in getting the ball forward. 7

Oleksandr Zinchenko

Decent first 45 minute cameo for his new side on the left. 7

Martin Odegaard

Brilliant performance from the Norwegian, who was at the heart of everything for the Gunners. 8.5

Thomas Partey

Dominant midfield play by the Ghanaian. 8

Granit Xhaka

Class display from the Swiss international – strong in his challenges and quick in his passing. 8.5

Bukayo Saka

Reece caused James all sorts of trouble in the first half before conceding a goal of his own. 8

Gabriel Jesus

The new recruit continued his good goal-scoring form with a well-taken finish. 8

Gabriel Martinellic

A bundle of energy on the left wing for Arsenal, with fans happy that his injury in the first half was just a blow. 8.5

Nuno Tavares

Put in a solid performance after replacing Zinchenko. 7

Eddie Nketiah

Was a nuisance at the top after introduction. 6.5

Marquinhos

Looked lively and almost scored a bizarre deflection. 7

Nicolas Pepe

Didn’t have enough time to show anything spectacular. 6.5

Cedric Soares

Did well after he came on – creating an interesting fight with Marcos Alonso. 7

Matt Turner

Was barely called into action after being hired. 6

Ainsley Maitland Niles

Did what it took in his brief Orlando cameo. 6

Albert Sambi Lokonga

Did well to put his header past Edouard Mendy. 7.5