PLAYER RATINGS: Maguire struggles again as Southgate also endures a tough night in Milan

England suffered relegation from the Nations League’s top flight after a lukewarm defeat to Italy, raising further concerns ahead of this winter’s World Cup.

Among the favorites to triumph in Qatar after reaching the semi-finals four years ago and the Euro 2020 final, things have gone awry for Gareth Southgate’s side.

England failed to win any of their four June games and produced a meek response to their 4-0 Molineux thrashing of Hungary, with Giacomo Raspadori sealing Roberto Mancini’s Italy a 1-0 win on Friday night.

Sportsmail’s Sami Mokbel rated the players.

England’s Harry Maguire did little to silence the critics against Italy on Friday night

ITALY (3-5-2)

Gianluigi Donnarumma – A calming influence for his team, especially as England grew into the game. Two great saves from Kane. 7

Rafael Toloi – The Atalanta defender – but for a few worrying moments – handled what England threw at him well. Relatively undisturbed. 6.5

Leonardo Bonucci – But for a few moments, when he called on his experience to cope with England’s largely tame attack, the Italian cruised right through this. Booked. 7

Francesco Acerbi – At 6ft 4in, the giant centre-back was calm from the air. He looked less confident when facing Sterling and Foden with the ball at their feet. 6.5

Giovanni DiLorenzo – Capitalized on a couple of positional lapses from Saka, particularly in the opening 30 minutes, but couldn’t make England pay. Booked. 6.5.

Giacomo Raspadori capped an impressive show with the winner for Italy

Bryan Cristante – An early challenge on Foden, on which the Italian was lucky to escape a booking, set the tone for Italy’s aggressive start. 6.5

Jorginho – Uncharacteristically sloppy in possession at times, but the Chelsea man mostly kept the ball moving in midfield. 6

Nicolo Barella – Uneconomical. Offered Italy backguard protection and energy but didn’t offer much else. Misplaced too many passes. 5.5

Federico Dimarco – Offered a decent threat down the Italian’s right but was far less diligent in tracking the wandering Foden. 6

Giacomo Raspadori – The 22-year-old striker is a clear talent, but England’s back three coped well with the Napoli man’s threat. Looks to have a bright future 7.5

Gianluca Scamacca – West Ham’s summer signing had the best of Italy’s chances in the first half but showed little composure in front of goal. 6.5

Arsenal striker Bukayo Saka was wasted in an unfamiliar left wing back role

Subs: Gnoto 6 (Scamacca 63); Pobega 6 (Barella 63); Gabbiadini (Raspadori 81); Felipe (Frattesi 89); Emerson (Jorginho 89)

Not in use: Meret, Vicario, Zerbin, Grifo, Gabbiadini, Esposito, Bastoni.

Roberto Mancini: His Italy side are in transition and they looked exactly that – but even in this state they were good enough to doom England to further misery. 7

ENGLAND (3-4-3)

Nick Pope – Looked decent in possession which will please Southgate and made some decent stops. No chance with Italy’s goal. 6.5

Kyle Walker – Offers more when used at right back. Was largely comfortable in central defense again but couldn’t contain Raspadori for Italy’s goal. 5.5

Eric Dier – Back in the international fold and did his hopes of staying in the squad no harm despite the loss. An interception to deny Cristante particularly good. 6.5

Harry Maguire – His performance here will have done little to quell growing calls for the Manchester United star to be dropped. 5.5

Reece James – Heir to Walker’s throne on England’s right-hand side has yet to show its teeth at this level – but will go all the way to the top. 6

Jude Bellingham pressed his claims for a starting role in Qatar on a tough night for England

Declan Rice – Like many of his teammates, the game started slowly. He improved – but not enough to shake England out of their current malaise. 6

Jude Bellingham – One of the positives from a tough night for England. Must start in Qatar. Nothing surprises the child – he has absolutely everything in his closet. 7

Bukayo Saka – Did a job for England in the left back role but his talents are wasted in the unknown role. 5.5

Raheem Sterling – The Italians were clearly scared of the Chelsea forward’s pace and skill, but it was a poor night. Remains one of England’s most important players. 5.5

Harry Kane – Arguably had England’s two best chances but is being starved of decent service as England struggle for creativity. 5.5

Phil Foden – His movement caused Italy problems, especially at the end of the first half. Then the English player appeared to unlock the door. 6.5

Pressure mounts on boss Gareth Southgate after his side failed to score again

Subs: Grealish (Saka 72); Shaw (Walker 72)

Subs: Ramsdale, Henderson, Trippier, Coady, Ward-Prowse, Tomori, Mount, Bowen, Alexander-Arnold, Abraham.

Gareth Southgate: His side have now gone over 400 minutes without scoring a goal from open play – and lost…again. It does not look good. 5

Referee: Jesus Manzano (SPA) – At times a bit too eager with the whistle. But had full outline of the game. 6.5