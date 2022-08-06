PLAYER RATINGS: Kalidou Koulibaly and James Tarkowski impress on debut as Chelsea beat Everton 1-0

Jorginho’s penalty at the end of the first half helped Chelsea narrowly beat Everton 1-0 at Goodison Park and secure a winning start to the new Premier League season.

Frank Lampard’s side was hit with an injury early on when Ben Godfrey was stretchered off with a nasty lower leg injury.

Debutant Raheem Sterling also had a goal disallowed for offside after Jordan Pickford parried N’Golo Kante’s shot in his path, but the flag denied the star signed a first Premier League goal with his new club.

Sports post analyzed each player’s performance at Goodison Park tonight and handed out the player ratings after Chelsea narrowly beat the Toffees.

Jorginho sent Jordan Pickford the wrong way to score the important penalty for Chelsea

Everton (3-4-3)

Jordan Pickford 6

Spilled shot by Kante and no chance with Jorginho’s penalty.

Ben Godfrey 5

Early on stretcher with a serious looking injury after a desperate last-ditch tackle on Havertz.

Yerry Mina 7

Made a number of timely interceptions and blocks to frustrate Chelsea from a distance, but got injured again.

Ben Godfrey was stretched out at the start of the first half after suffering a nasty leg injury

James Tarkowski 8

Impressive all-round debut and header in the first half capped by Mendy.

Nathan Patterson 7

The young Scot showed a lot of composure on his Premier League debut.

Abdoulaye Doucoure 7

Flawed a tireless midfield display – he was all over the pitch – by conceding the penalty.

Alex Iwobi 7

Continuing his hard-working form from last season in a pivotal role in midfield.

Vitali Mykolenko 6

Had done his job of keeping James and Kante quiet on the right flank, but kept to his task.

Frank Lampard trusted Anthony Gordon to take charge in the absence of Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Anthony Gordon 5

Struggled to get into the game in a ‘false nine’ role and sent a header wide in the first half.

Demarai Gray 7

Always an outlet for his threat with his pace and crossing ability.

Dwight McNeil 6

Showed some promising touches on his debut and also started a defensive shift.

deputies

Mason Holgate for Godfrey 17th minus 7.

Dele Allic for McNeil 61 min, 5.

Ruben Vinagre for Mina 70th min, 5.

Substitutes (not used): Asmir Begovic, Michael Keane, Allan, Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Lewis Warrington, Stanley Mills.

Booked: Mina, Mykolenko.

Chelsea (3-4-3):

Edward Mendy 6

Had little to do except tip over Tarkowski’s header in the first half.

Cesar Azpilicueta 7

The Chelsea skipper celebrated his new deal with his usual solid defensive display.

Thiago Silva 6

Relieved, there was no recognized striker to be noticed and crawled through the game.

Kalidou Koulibaly 7

Tackled and passed well on a comfortable debut before coming out injured.

Kalidou Koulibaly got off to a strong start to his Chelsea career after impressing Goodison Park

Reece James 7

A constant threat to Everton with its raids on correct and steady deliveries.

Jorginho 6

Be disciplined in the anchor role and keep a cool head to convert the penalty.

N’Golo Kante 7

The usual energetic box-to-box midfield performance kept Everton on their toes.

Ben Chilwell 6

Facing competition from new kid Cucarella, he was stable and won the penalty before being substituted.

Mason’s Mountain 5

On the edge of the action and held tight by Everton’s defence.

Raheem Sterling was ruled out for offside after following a shot by N’Golo Kanté

Raheem Sterling 6

Always looking for space and silky touches but a frustrating match where a goal was disallowed for offside.

Kai Havertz 5

Sent an early header straight to Pickford and kept probing, but in a flowing front three.

deputies

Ruben Loftus-Cheek for Chilwell 63rd minute, 5.

Christian Pulisic for Mount, 64th minute, 5.

Armando Broja for Havertz 75.5.

Marc Cucurella for Koulibaly 75.5.

Conor Gallagher for Jorginho 98th min.

Substitutes not used: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Mateo Kovacic, Trevoh Chalobah, Hakim Ziyech.

Referee: Craig Pawson 7.

Attendance: 39,254.