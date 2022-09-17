PLAYER RATINGS: Jack Grealish flourishes under pressure as classy Man City triumph 3-0 at Molineux

Jack Grealish scored in the very first minute as Manchester City Wolves steamed 3-0 at Molineux to climb the top of the Premier League.

The reigning champions scored two through Erling Haaland in the 16th minute to maintain the Norwegian’s sparkling goalscoring form, and Phil Foden found the net in the second half to seal the comfortable win.

Sports post has analyzed the performance of the players of the clash at Molineux.

MAN CITY

Ederson 6

Virtual spectator for long periods, but kept his balance, especially on the ball as Wolves tried to put pressure on City’s defenders in the second half.

John Stones 7

In his secondary right-back position, where he had possession a few times, but otherwise reliable.

Manuel Akanji 7

First taste of Premier League and continues to fit well. Physical and aggressive but controlled and equally good on the ball.

Reuben Dias 6

Note was overly bothered by Wolves, even when they had 11, but kept his focus and looked sharp.

Joao Cancelo 7

More of an attacking than defensive role for the left back who worked well with Grealish.

Kevin De Bruyne 7

His vision delivered the killer opening goal and remained a threat with an eye for the quick shot, even for his second assist.

Rodri 7

Booked for an early foul on Neves which could have been problematic as he is the only defensive midfielder but showed discipline to hold out for the rest of the game.

Bernardo Silva 7

Busy display, fluttering around and effectively pairing defense with attack. Tried to involve Grealish as much as possible and succeeded.

Phil Foden 7

Amazing view of the opening goal and the remaining 89 minutes of annoying. Constantly appeared in dangerous positions in the box Wolves, including his target.

Erling Haaland 8

The legend continued with yet another low-touch, high-productivity screen. Like most teams, Wolves looked terrified and had no answer for him.

Jack Grealish 9

A man under pressure from indifferent form scored a great poacher’s goal and reveled in the role of pantomime villain, especially after Collins’ Red.

deputies

Riyad Mahrez for Foden 71 minutes – 5

Ilkay Gudogan for De Bruyne 71 min – 6

Julian Alvarez for Silva 71 minutes – 5

Cole Palmer for Grealish 76 minutes – 7

Sergio Gomez for Rodri 80 minutes

Replacements (not used) Ortega, Carson, Walker, Ake.

WOLVES

Jose Sa 6

No chance with the goals and saved well from Haaland in the second half. Did well given the pressure.

Johnny 5

Bullied out of the way by Grealish for the opening goal and never able to get into the game offensively.

Nathan Collins 4

Had already looked restless before his flying, studs-up challenge grabbed Grealish in the chest and left him a straight red.

Max Kilman 5

Had no response to Haaland running towards him for the first goal but at least kept to his task afterward despite City’s goal threat.

Rayan Ait Nouri 4

Foden’s heel put him out of the game far too easily for the opener and fans were on his mind as the game progressed due to his poor use of the ball.

Matthew Nunes 7

Had his hands full dealing with Grealish or Cancelo on his right and ended up taking a yellow for fouling the latter.

Ruben Neves 8

Curled over a free kick on a rare sight of goal, then had to fill in in the center half after Collins’ red card, which he did impressively.

Joao Moutinho 6

Wasted a couple of free kicks just outside the city area and while there was no doubt about his pace of work, he only occasionally posed a threat.

Pedro Neto 7

Unlucky with a shot that flashed inches wide and kept groping forward, especially at the start of the second half when Wolves were enjoying their best period.

Daniel Podence 7

Barely missed with a shot from 18 yards before the break and a brutal heel provided Guedes with an opportunity.

Goncalo Guedes 6

Calm, but still a routine save from Ederson at the start, but a rare and good chance misjudged after the hour.

deputies

Hwang Hee-Chan for Guedes 69 minutes – 5

Boubacar Traore for Podence 69 minutes – 5

Nelson Semedo for Ait-Nouri 80 min

Chem Campbell for Neto 85 minutes

Replacements (not used) Sarkic, Mosquera, Toti, Ronan, Bueno.

Referee: Anthony Taylor 7