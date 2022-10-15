PLAYER RATINGS: Harry Kane puts in man-of-the-match display and Jordan Pickford makes a costly error

As the World Cup draws ever closer, it was two of England’s biggest stars who made the difference as Tottenham beat Everton to level with Manchester City.

After twice disqualifying Harry Kane with some spectacular saves, England No. 1 Jordan Pickford fouled his compatriot to give the Spurs talisman a chance to give his team a lead from the penalty spot.

In a move that will delight nervous England fans ahead of the tournament, Kane continued his exemplary record of spot kicks to give the home side the lead. Spurs then closed the performance with a late goal from Pierre Emile Hojbjerg.

Sportsmails Gerry Cox rated the players of both teams after the game

Jordan Pickford knocked down Harry Kane, allowing England captain to break deadlock

TOTEN HAM 3-4-3

Hugo Lloris Barely had a save to make against a lightweight Everton attack. A weak shot and a simple cross was his fate. 7

Cristian Romero Spoken after a series of tough challenges in the beginning. Head over the bar, otherwise solid defensively. 7

Eric Dier Caught in the face by Maupay’s arm early, but recovered to put in his usual impressive performance

Pierre Emile Hojbjerg continued his good form with a solid performance in midfield

Ben Davies Preference for Lenglet as left back, had his hands full with Gray in the early stages, but ran out towards the end.

Matt Doherty Back on Emerson Royal’s place, he came out well, saved a header and his shot led to the penalty. 7

Pierre Emile Hojbjerg Neat and hardworking as always at the heart of the Spurs midfield and a well deserved goal. 8

Kane scored his ninth league goal of the season with the dot in the second half

Rodrigo Bentancur Booked hard after tackling Gray but kept tapping the midfield. Great pass to set up Hojbjerg’s goal. 7

Ivan Perisic Dangerous on the left with his crosses causing problems for Everton’s defence, a late goal from Tarkowski was denied. 8

Richardson Clattered early, headed over the crossbar, had a shot wide of the ball and a tap just over before being left injured in the 52nd minute. 6

Harry Kane Rejected by Pickford three times, but hit the England keeper from the penalty spot after tripping. Masterclass play forward 9

Heung Min Son I looked confident again, paired well with Perisic on the left and Kane up front as well. 8

After a shaky start to the season, Heung Min Son is back at his best alongside Kane

Yves Bissouma for Richarlison 52 Solid and aggressive after replacing Richarlison

Davinson Sanchez for Romero 87 Some strong challenges and headers won

Djed Spence for Doherty 90+3 Big roar on his home debut in stoppage time

Lucas Moura for Kane 90+3 I didn’t have to touch the ball

Oliver Skipp for Bentancur 90+3 Too late to make an impact

MANAGER

Antonio Contea Shook his side with three substitutions from the team that beat Eintracht Frankfurt and again came out on top. 100 percent record kept at home

EVERTON 4-3-3

Jordan Pickford Two good saves from Kane before tripping his English colleague after firing Doherty’s shot to concede a penalty. 6

After some solid saves, Pickford will be disappointed in his costly mistake

Seamus Coleman Tough time against Son and Perisic on Tottenham’s left, often overflowing. Replaced at 66 by Garner. 6

James Tarkowski Tons of blocks and last ditch challenges to keep the score low. Everton’s best defender. 7

Conor Coady Solid at the center of Everton’s defense in the early stages, but overflowed when the Spurs kicked up a gear. 6

Vitaliy Mikolenko Quiet the whole time, but Richarlison mostly contained until the Brazilian left. Struggled against Spurs’ front line. 6 . booked

Alex Iwobic Spent most of the game helping Coleman on the right against Son and Perisic, barely coming forward and getting only one cross. 5

Idrissa Gueye Busy in the heart of Everton’s midfield, booked for a high boot at Hojbjerg and lucky to escape a second later.

Demarai Gray was one of the few shining lights when Frank Lampard’s team suffered a defeat

Amadou Onana Started bright, forfeited a great opportunity when put on goal, shot over the bar in the first half and faded as the game progressed. 6

Dwight McNeil Calm play, apart from a booking for a foul on Doherty. Never really engaged to move forward, and no crosses of interest. 5

Demarai Gray Everton’s most dangerous player, a handful in the first half, but shone high over the bar when he was clean. Faded as the game progressed. 7

Neal Maupay Very quiet game, got away with impunity for an arm in Dier’s face and did little else. Replaced in the 66th minute by Calvert-Lewin. 4

Former Brighton star Neal Maupay was almost completely absent throughout the match

Dominic Calvert-Lewin for Maupay 66 Caused some trouble when he replaced Maupay for only his second game back from injury

Salomon Rondon for Gueye 81 Forwarded to bolster attack but never threatened

James Garner for Coleman 66. At least fired a dangerous cross to give Lloris something to do.

MANAGER

Frank Lampard His side defended well for an hour and had two half chances in the first half, which they ruined. Very little offensive threat.

REFEREE

Paul Tierney Inconsistent with his decisions and cards, but got the one big call right, a penalty for Pickford’s foul on Kane. 6/10