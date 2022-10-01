WhatsNew2Day
PLAYER RATINGS: Great Gabis! Jesus and Martinelli tear Spurs apart and William Saliba dominates

Sports
By Merry
1664635136 229 PLAYER RATINGS Great Gabis Jesus and Martinelli tear Spurs apart
1664635138 994 PLAYER RATINGS Great Gabis Jesus and Martinelli tear Spurs apart
1664635140 924 PLAYER RATINGS Great Gabis Jesus and Martinelli tear Spurs apart
1664635141 340 PLAYER RATINGS Great Gabis Jesus and Martinelli tear Spurs apart
1664635142 651 PLAYER RATINGS Great Gabis Jesus and Martinelli tear Spurs apart
Arsenal won a statement win over Tottenham in Saturday’s pulse-pounding North London derby, following a dominant second half for the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium.

The home side raced to the lead through a stunning effort from Thomas Partey, before Harry Kane equalized from the spot and tied the game before half-time.

But a goalkeeper roar from Hugo Lloris gave Gabriel Jesus the easiest tap-ins to make it 2-1, before Granit Xhaka rounded out the defeat just after the hour as Arsenal won a hard-fought grudge match in north London.

Sportsmails Sami Mokbel assessed the players from both sides at the Emirates.

Arsenal won a thrilling North London derby 3-1 after a dominating performance in the second half

ARSENAL (4231)

Aaron Ramsdale – Indecision led to Tottenham’s first-half penalty, but made a crucial save to ban Richarlison early. 6.5

Ben White – Definitely push for a World Cup call-up in England. Fantastic again for the Gunners. 7.5

William Saliba – showed little nerve in his first game against Tottenham. Cool as ice in the heat of battle. Booked. 8

Gabriel Magalhaes – Cost his team a penalty with a bad decision to go to the ground to challenge Richarlison. But for the most part very good. 6.5

Gabriel Magalhaes made the mistake of conceding Harry Kane's first-half penalty to make it 1-1

Oleksandr Zinchenko – He played in his first Derby in North London but was totally unfazed. Real quality at left back. 7

Thomas Partey – Doubt before kick-off, but didn’t play like that. Arsenal are a different team without him. Scored a brilliant goal. 8

Granit Xhaka – Lead from the front against Arsenal’s most hated rivals. Undoubtedly a leader in this Arsenal team. 8

Granit Xhaka is praised for rallying his teammates after Thomas Partey's goal against Tottenham

Bukayo Saka – A constant threat with his speed and skill, but was just as noticeable when he went the other way. 7.5

Martin Odegaard – Always ready to accept the ball and responsibility. Some dangerous positions taken. Booked. 7

Gabriel Martinellic – His pace and directness caused Spurs all worlds of trouble. Growing in stature in an Arsenal shirt. Booked. 8

Gabriel Jesus – Electric. Given Arsenal a new dimension in attack – turning into one of the summer’s signings. 8.5

It was Gabriel Jesus who found the deficit just after the break to restore Arsenal's lead over their rivals Tottenham

Subscribers:

Sambi (Partey 73); Tierney (Zinchenko 73); Vieira (Odegaard 80); Nketya (Jesus 80); Tomiyasu (White 89).

Not used:

Turner, Holding, Nelson, Marquinhos.

Manager:

Mikel Arteta: No one can begrudge their team to celebrate this victory. His team was breathless and brilliant. 8

TOTTENHAM (343)

Hugo Lloris – A miserable afternoon. Will be disappointed with Partey’s opener and let the ball squirm out of his grasp for Jesus’ goal. 5.5

Hugo Lloris' blunder saw Arsenal lead 2-1 in the North London derby on Saturday

Cristian Romero – Very nice to watch, but got a scorching time due to Arsenal’s breathtaking attacking play. 6

Eric Dier – Fresh off a positive international break, the England defender could do nothing to turn the tide of Arsenal attacks. 6

Clemens Lenglet – Like a rabbit caught in the headlights and finally put out of his misery with his team trailing 3-1. 5.5

Emerson Royal – Saw a red card for a high foot on Martinelli to leave Tottenham exposed. He didn’t do much better until he was honest. Red card. 5

Emerson's card saw Tottenham spiral into a tailspin. That's why the fans just waited for the game to end

Rodrigo Bentancur – His performance is positive in a day to soon forget for Spurs. Nice balance between fighting spirit and quality. 7

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg – The game passed him. Just couldn’t handle the dynamism of Arsenal and went chasing shadows. 6

Ivan Perisic – Was solid enough and experience was key in the first half for his team’s capitulation in the second half. 6

Richardson – Arsenal were clearly wary of his speed and strength. Won Tottenham’s penalty with his sheer persistence. 6.5

Harry Kane – Scored his 100th Premier League goal in the Emirates, but it won’t be a day the England captain will remember. 6.5

Spurs found their way back into the game thanks to Harry Kane's penalty after Gabriel's foul Richarlison in the penalty area

Heung-min Son – Showed some promising signs that he is approaching his best level, but opportunities were scarce for Tottenham. 6

Antonio Conte: His team suffered their first league defeat since April – and they absolutely deserved it. The Italian will be furious. 6

Subscribers:

Sanchez (Lenglet 71); Sessegnon (Perisic 71); Bissouma (Richarlison 71); Doherty (son 71); Skipp (Hojbjerg 75)

Not used:

Forster, Gil, Spence, Sarr.

Referee: Anthony Taylor: 7

Antonio Conte has quickly become a fan favorite at Tottenham since taking charge last year

