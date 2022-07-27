PLAYER RATINGS: Beth Mead and Lucy Bronze impress as England reach Euro 2022 final

England defeated world number 2 Sweden 4-0 to secure their place in the Euro 2022 final at Wembley.

Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo and Fran Kirby were all on target in a stunning win and will face the winners of the Germany v France game on Sunday.

Sportsmail’s Kieran Gill gives his take on how England players fared on a memorable night for the Three Lions.

England put in a brilliant performance to reach the European Championship 2022 final on Sunday at Wembley

Mary Earps 8.5

Super save with her feet to let Sofia Jakobsson score after 19 seconds – how different it would have been for England if that had gone in.

Lucy Bronze 9

The Swedes pulled out the first cross for Mead, then topped off a fine display with a thunderous header to send England to the final.

Lucy Bronze finished off a brilliant display at Brammall Lane by scoring England’s fourth goal

Millie Clear 8.5

Sweden’s Stina Blackstenius made things unpleasant for Bright and Co, but England’s defense drove the early storm and soon took control of this clash.

Leah Williamson 8.5

Looked cool, calm, gathered in the tunnel and stayed that way even as the Swedish hurricane came down on England. Commanding presence of the captain.

Rachel Daly 8.5

nerves? Which nerves? Daly’s Cruyff turn asked her confidence early on in this semifinal. Left back of the forefoot trying to get to Sweden as much as possible.

Rachel Daly (left) made a Cruyff turn as Millie Bright (right) and co drove the early storm to keep Sweden at bay during the semi-final victory

Georgia Stanway 8.5

Continued her special extra-time winner against Spain with a showcase in fine passing. Can’t fault her performance in the English engine room.

Keira Walsh 8.5

Had to deal with some vigorous Swedish press but kept calm and calm, with her through ball creating the opportunity for Alessia Russo’s stunning third.

Georgia Stanway on the back of her winner against Spain was clear against Sweden

Beth Mead 9

The touch, the spin, the finish – it was all flawless as Mead scored her sixth goal of the tournament and gave England a crucial lead.

Fran Kirby 8.5

Not a blade of grass did not cover them. Looked in the mood all night and her bold chip for England’s fourth goal summed it all up.

Lauren Hemp 8

Will wonder how she left this game without a goal when the ball crashed back off the crossbar. Hemp’s directness was so threatening to the Swedish defenders.

Beth Mead got the ball rolling for England with her sixth goal of the tournament to date

Ellen White 7.5

England’s figurehead was closely watched by Sweden’s central defenders. Alessia Russo replaced her and what a beautifully improvised finish from the replacement.

MANAGER

Sarina Wiegman 8.5

Asked her Lionesses to feed on the bouncing Bramall Lane vibe. Sad opening as Sweden imposed itself, but all right that ends well for England.

SUBSTITUTES

Alessia Russo (for White 57) 8

Ella Toone (for Kirby 79)

Sarina Wiegman celebrates with English midfielder Jill Scott after their brilliant victory