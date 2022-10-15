PLAYER RATINGS: Australia’s stars rated and slated from World Cup win over Fiji

<!–

Australia dusted off the cobwebs after a long spell without international rugby to get their World Cup campaign off to a strong start with a 42-8 win over Fiji.

Josh Addo-Carr left his Origin woes behind to show he belongs on the big stage with two excellent tries, while Latrell Mitchell and Cameron Munster worked well together on the left.

With a team brimming with talent, each player hopes to defend his case by securing a starting spot in Mal Meninga’s starting lineup as the tournament progresses.

So, how was the 17 in Leeds? Daily Mail Australia rates each player’s play.

James Tedesco (c) – 7

Josh Addo Carr – 9

Latrell Mitchell – 8

Valentine Holmes – 8

Murray Taulagi – 6

Cameron Munster – 8

Daly Cherry-Evans – 5

Tino Fa’asuamaleaui – 6

Ben Hunt – 6

Jake Trbojevic – 7

Angus Crichton – 7

Jeremiah Nanai – 7

Cameron Murray – 7

Harry Grant – 9

Ruben Cotter – 6

Patrick Carrigan – 6

Jack Wighton – 6