Liverpool came from behind to steal a point at Craven Cottage on the opening weekend of the new Premier League season.

Jürgen Klopp’s men left it late in London when Mo Salah saved his side a point against the newly promoted outfit.

Serbian Aleksandar Mitrovic opened the scoring when he towered over Trent Alexander-Arnold and finished with a ball header past Alisson Becker in the 39th minute.

New star striker Darwin Nunez restored equality between the two sides and came off the bench to score on his Premier League debut.

Mitrovic holds the record for most goals in a single championship season after helping the club to promotion last season and starting the new season in the English top league with two goals.

He put Fulham ahead for the second time in the game after scoring from the penalty spot after being knocked down in the penalty area by Virgil Van Dijk.

However, the hosts failed to keep Liverpool out as Salah scored 10 minutes from time to ensure the spoils were shared in West London.

Sportsmail’s James St Denis gives his player ratings after the high scoring encounter below.

VOLHAM (4-3-3)

Marek Rodak 6

Rarely bothered by the Fulham goal. Couldn’t do much about Liverpool’s equalizing goal but very solid overall.

Kenny Tetea 6

Another decent all-round display. Got the assist for Fulham’s opener and did his defensive duties well.

Tim Ream 5.5

Patrolled the rear with relative ease in the first half, but was to blame for the second half for Liverpool.

Sin 6

Well faced Firmino then replaced Nunez. Solid partnership with Ream in the center of the defence.

Antonee Robinson 6.5

Well connected with Reid on the left. Limited involvement from Salah throughout the game.

Harrison Reed 7

Absolute threat in the heart of the midfield. Never let Thiago and Henderson penetrate the game.

Joao Palhinha 8

A brilliant debut from the robust Portuguese. Unplayable at times and feels at home in the Premier League.

Andreas Pereira 7

Another great debut for the home side. Caused Alexander-Arnold a lot of trouble but the final product was not there.

Neeskens Kebano 6.5

Did well on the right hand side of Fulham. Capitalized on several Liverpool mistakes but missed the final product.

Bobby De Cordova-Reid 5

Nonexistent. Rarely involved in the action and struggling to make any meaningful impact in the game.

Aleksandar Mitrovic 9 (Star Man)

Unplayable. Despite moving up a class, the Serb continued his good form. An absolute nuisance.

SUBSTITUTES

Country house Soloman 6

Not much involved when he went into battle. Looks like a decent player with a wealth of top level experience.

Manager: Marco Silva: Fourth time lucky in the Premier League? The tactics were perfect and never let Liverpool come to the fore.

LIVERPOOL

Alisson 5.5

Could have done much better for the first goal, and his distribution was poor.

Trent AA 5.5

Needed more awareness for Fulham’s first goal and struggled to control Pereira but improved after halftime.

Joel Matip 6

The better of the two central halves, but not at its best. All in all a decent display of the Cameroonian.

Virgil van Dijk 4

Possibly his worst performance in a Liverpool shirt. Bullied by Mitrovic and guilty of Fulham’s second.

Andrew Robertson 5.5

Hasty decision making throughout the match.

Liverpool’s main offensive output in the first half, but quiet in the second.

Fabinho 5.5

Overshadowed by Fulham’s aggressive midfield. Was always on edge and was sent away early in the second half.

Thiago 5

Off the pace in the first half with Fulham silencing his threat. Off injured to the dismay of Reds supporters.

Jordan Henderson 6

Like his midfield partners, he struggled with Fulham’s ultra-aggressive midfield. Last minute winner denied by bar.

Mo Salah 7.5

Nearly nonexistent in the first half, but a goal and assist in the second shows his importance to Liverpool.

Firmino 4.5

A mediocre display from the Brazilian. The Fulham defense failed and was overshadowed by the arrival of Nunez.

Luis Diaz 6.5

Liverpool’s biggest threat and bad luck not to score in the first half. Faded in the second.

SUBSTITUTES

Harvey Elliot 7

Impressed with his return to Craven Cottage. Injected drive into a failed Reds attack that led to two goals.

Darwin Nunez 8

Perfect debut from the couch. A goal and an assist, all in all a handful.

James Milner 6

On his arrival, he played a conservative role in midfield, not a huge impact but a decent display.

Administrator: JUrgent Klopp: His substitutions worked, although perhaps frustrated by his team’s slow first half against the newly promoted side.