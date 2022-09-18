Player-coach roles mooted for Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad amid plans to reduce England staff

Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad could end their Test careers in player-coaching roles amid plans to thin England’s backroom.

A locum bowling coach from the county game is wanted to help prepare for England’s next series here in Pakistan — a pre-tour training camp will be held in Abu Dhabi in November. But Sportsmail understands coach Brendon McCullum’s long-term preference is to use the expertise of the team’s veteran seamers rather than permanently replace the departing Jon Lewis.

McCullum is known to want a streamlining of the support staff within the Test environment and with Lewis returning to work within the ECB’s pathway system, it would mean a duo who have shared 997 Test wickets when playing together and nurture their successors.

Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad are now being considered for player-coach roles under new plans

Such a process could be trialled in the two-Test tour of New Zealand in February, which is outside international cricket’s Future Tours programme.

With no World Test Championship points on the line, the selectors may be more inclined to rotate Anderson, 40, and Broad, 36, leaving one out to help oversee net practice.

Both men have received praise from McCullum and captain Ben Stokes for the way they have passed on their knowledge in the dressing room, and on his return to the fold last month, Ollie Robinson hailed their tactical input. The end of the domestic international summer has coincided with McCullum and his white-ball counterpart Matthew Mott picking those working under them.

England head coach Brendon McCullum has praised Anderson and Broad for their contribution

Paul Collingwood, Marcus Trescothick and Jeetan Patel look set to continue as assistants with the Test squad, while Mott has recruited David Saker and Mike Hussey for the next two months of limited-overs cricket.

Rob Key, the England chief executive, is also looking to appoint a new head of selection, with the deadline for applications at the end of next week.

Key is in the Twenty20 squad but will return home to finalize that deal before the seven-match series moves to Lahore.

Sam Curran hopes a strong showing in the historic tour of Pakistan can seal his Test comeback

Meanwhile, Sam Curran has admitted a strong Twenty20 series against Pakistan could seal his return for December’s three Tests.

The Surrey all-rounder made the last of his 24 appearances 13 months ago in the innings win over India at Headingley. However, after recovering from a stress fracture in his back that has limited his bowling since, the 24-year-old is keen to represent England as much as possible.

“I want to play all formats if I can,” Curran said.

‘I think if you do well in one format, you can carry that confidence over to other formats. The biggest thing this summer was getting my body through it when I did it.

“When that time comes, hopefully my body will be in a position to allow me to bowl enough.”