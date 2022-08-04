Playboy model ‘raises $8million’ on OnlyFans in bid to buy Chilean football club O’Higgins FC

A Playboy model has claimed she raised $8 million from her OnlyFans page — and wants to spend the money buying her local professional football club in Chile.

Daniella Chavez, 35, hopes to buy O’Higgins FC, which plays in Chile’s top division, if she raises enough money.

Chavez claimed she made $8 million (£6.5 million) in just two weeks from her OnlyFans account.

She will need to raise a total of $20 million (£16.4 million) to be in with a chance of acquiring the club, which is based in Chavez’s home city of Rancagua, south of Santiago.

O’Higgins is currently owned by Chilean businessman Ricardo Abumohor.

Chavez has admitted that the only reason she set up the OnlyFans account was to raise enough money to buy O’Higgins, as she is an avid fan of the football club.

Chavez told Chilean radio station ADN: “I believe that with my management team we can do things better, return to Rancagua as a winning team with ambitions.

“Don’t play to participate. I want a winning team that fights for everything.”

O’Higgins was forced to issue a statement saying they had not ruled out Chavez buying the club after a club executive said there were no plans to “talk to Chavez”.

Chavez had hit back at O’Higgins’ leadership, accusing them of sexism.

She wrote on Twitter last week: “I raised $8 million (£6.5 million)… today I see in the news that O’Higgins leadership doesn’t want to sell to me.”

Chavez added: ‘Ricardo Abumohor has put it up for sale and now that I want to buy it, they say no! I thought this guy was more serious and I’m sure I can do a lot more for the club than he can… I’m from the region, I’m a fan and he’s not!

‘Apparently Abumohor’ [wants to sell the club] unless a woman wants to buy the club.’

The club board was forced to issue a statement afterwards, saying: “Faced with press articles in digital media stating – with reserved sources – that the Abumohor family is excluding the sale of the club to a specific person, we want to clarify that this information is incorrect and does not represent the values ​​of the Abumohor family.

While the club has previously stated that it is open to taking on new actors or investors to promote the growth of the institution, these proposals must be formally presented to the leadership leading the club.

‘We cannot regard interests manifested through social networks as real, concrete or formal. We are a serious institution that is publicly recognized for its values.

The club rejects the idea that they would oppose anyone ‘on the basis of their origin, race or social status’.

Chavez said she accepted the statement and is now focused on raising enough money to buy the club and arranging a meeting with the O’Higgins board.

Chavez has 1.7 million followers on Twitter and a subscription to her OnlyFans account costs £17 a month.

She told Chilean radio station ADN: “I found out that O’Higgins is for sale and I started a campaign to raise the nearly $20 million.

“That’s why I created this account, with more Playboy content so fans can help raise money.”

It is not the first time that the model has shown interest in the ownership of a football club. In 2020, Chavez invested in the lower-tier Chilean club, Rancagua Sur Sports Club.