PLATELL’S PEOPLE: What value do the Sussexes have if they can’t be nasty about the royals? 

What a rotten few weeks it has been for Prince Harry. First, there was his desperate attempt to be at his grandmother’s bedside before she died, after wasting precious time trying to get Meghan on the plane to Balmoral.

Then there was the way he learned of her death from his father – who had tried to contact him as soon as possible – just five minutes before it was announced to the world.

(Regardless of his faults, no one can deny that Harry was a loving and much-loved grandson.)

Then we saw him frantically trying to delay the publication of his warts-and-all book about the allegedly horrifying and racist royal family, perhaps out of fear that it might reflect badly on him and Meghan.

Now comes the bombshell revelation that the Sussexes are trying to delay the December release of their multi-million pound Netflix docu-series until next year. The show, which reportedly features jibes at his father – now the king, of course – his stepmother Camilla and his estranged brother and sister-in-law.

The point is that such attacks, as well as any indiscretion about the royal family, could well damage the Sussex brand, coming so soon after the Queen’s death – even in faraway America, where their true currency lies.

And yet, unfortunately for this embittered couple in their $14 million Montecito mansion, their worth depends on continuing such attacks.

What are Harry and Meghan worth if they are not hateful towards the royals?

Would Netflix pay them $100 million to be nice to Charles, Camilla, William and Kate and to piously tell us they care about the world?

The Queen’s death means their golden American goose is well and truly cooked, at least for now. They can no longer just make money by telling ‘their truth’ about the animal royals.

Instead, Meghan promises to inform us all about her and Harry’s love story.

Aspiring TV actress in an unknown Canadian TV series catches a prince. Removing him from his family, his home, his lineage and everything he loves so he can become a lonely Netflix star. Many will call it a horror film.

Controversial rapper Coolio, who has died aged 59, had a career as colorful as his love life. Four children with his ex-wife Josefa and six more with other women. It’s going to be one hell of a funeral if they all show up.

Guess what can be sexy

Hooray for the honesty of 52-year-old Bridget Jones actress Sally Phillips, who has said that menopause is not always a disaster, that for many women it can be ‘very sexy, you can have a massive increase in libido’, and ‘You might feel a bit la la for a few years, but you get over it’.

And what a welcome slap in the face to the menopause police to say that while it’s horrible for some, it’s not unbridled misery for every woman.

That’s a really bad hobbit, Lenny

Lenny Henry says the abuse he has received for his role in Amazon’s new The Lord Of The Rings series has come from viewers unhappy with so many actors from ethnic backgrounds.

Perhaps they are simply attacking his ridiculously exaggerated portrayal of the crazy-eyed Harfoot elder.

Our Lenny may have mastered Shakespeare’s Othello, but as Sadoc Burrows he’s a joke – and not a funny one.

As we approach her final performance as Doctor Who this month, actress Jodie Whittaker – who has lost millions of viewers during her stewardship of the Tardis – says she can’t talk about her time as the Time Lord without crying.

I’m crying my eyes out looking at your doctor, Jodie – that’s when I’m not yelling, ‘Exterminate!’

A million viewers tuned into the first Strictly live show on Saturday, which ended up drawing the smallest audience for years. And a little wonder.

I’m all for inclusivity, but how on earth can petite dancer Karen Hauer lift her 6ft 2 same-sex partner in Jayde Adams without sustaining a career-ending injury?

Or waltz when she can’t even get her arm around Jayde’s body? It’s silly.

Why not partner Jayde with a burly guy instead of same sex?

It’s a dance show, not a social experiment.

Let’s breed it for Lily

Apart from the lapse in judgment when she shared a scooter with Dominic West, Lily James has been flawless – enchanting us in Cinderella, wowing us in Rebecca, Downton Abbey and Mamma Mia! Here we go again.

Now she arrives at the British Film Institute’s charity gala wearing a backless red dress and pats her behind.

If there was an Oscar for the most perfect bottom, it would surely go to our adorable Lily. Although Mrs Dominic West might not agree.

Now she arrives at the British Film Institute charity gala wearing a backless red dress and pats her behind

A jury has acquitted then 24-year-old student Imogen Brooke of forcing a man she met on a dating website to have sex with her.

Among the nuggets heard in court was the claim that with her weight she could not possibly have managed to straddle him and that he fell asleep before they could share a feast of onion rings.

What a travesty when so many rape victims wait more than two years for their cases to come to court.

Message to the king when Denmark’s Queen Margrethe strips four of her grandchildren of their princely titles: Time to do the same here.

Remove the ‘Princess’ from Eugenie and Beatrice and call them what they are: Mrs Eugenie Brooksbank, wife of a tequila ambassador, and Mrs Beatrice Mapelli Mozzi, married to a property developer so successful they still live in grace -and- favors apartment in St James’s Palace.

Westminster Wars

After failing to reclaim the Labor whip, Jeremy Corbyn vents his anger by playing a ‘Kill Thatcher’ video game at party conference. Only a truly twisted person would want to kill our first female Prime Minister, even in a game.

Angela Rayner is confident Labor will win the next election and will be deputy president, comparing herself to John Prescott ‘but looks better in a dress’. Creepy thought, but also unlikely since the animosity between her and Keir is palpable and he failed to mention her in his leader’s speech.

Instead of racially decrying Kwasi Kwarteng, you’d have thought Labor MP Rupa Huq would celebrate what they have in common: British-born children of migrants, privately educated and Cambridge graduates. The difference is that her political career is now dead.

Mike Tindall says the Queen gave her approval for the use of the utilitarian C-17 transport plane to transport her coffin to London, even though it was used to repatriate the bodies of British troops.

Her Majesty said: ‘If it’s good enough for my boys, it’s good enough for me.’

Wonderful.

Battle of the Becks (continued)

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz attended Victoria’s show at Paris Fashion Week after David read his son the riot act.

Nic had hurt Vic’s feelings by saying that contrary to the rumors that she had rejected Posh, it was VB who had refused to make her a wedding dress.

Well done to Becks for standing up for his wife, but isn’t there a strong whiff of Brand Beckham’s PR team milking this saga?

If you can get over Kenneth Branagh’s absurd prosthetics, there are touching moments in the new Sky series This England.

When Boris tries to call his four children with ex-wife Marina to wish them a Merry Christmas, no one answers.

And when Carrie becomes pregnant, he fails to tell them until they read it in the press.

Boris didn’t just lose his job as prime minister, he tragically lost the respect of his own children.

Virgin Atlantic has launched its new ad campaign, marking that male and female staff (if we’re still allowed to call them that) can wear skirts or trousers or whatever, and passengers can book with gender-neutral pronouns. Why would the ad make me fly Virgin when I can do it cheaper elsewhere?