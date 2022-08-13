PLATELL’S PEOPLE: Jerry Hall should never have taken a penny of Rupert Murdoch’s £15 billion

In June, when I learned that Jerry Hall’s magical marriage to Rupert Murdoch was ending after only six years, I wrote that the last thing we fans wanted to hear from our golden girl was that she finally took the money.

I dared hope that this fiercely independent, talented woman would set a standard. She was already rich and wouldn’t take a dime of Rupert’s £15 billion fortune.

How wrong I was. As details gradually emerge about the couple’s oh-so-speedy divorce settlement, it looks like Jerry will instead be enjoying a payday of somewhere between £50 million and £250 million, depending on who you believe from. her age-related ex, including their £11 million Henley mansion and a St Tropez pad.

Not bad for six years of marriage! But that huge settlement is an insult to any woman Jerry’s age—at 66, she’s two years older than me—who fervently hopes to remarry.

The numbers may be dazzling in her case, but the principles are the same. Middle-aged men and women, even of modest means, think long and hard about getting married. If it doesn’t work out, they’re afraid they’ll be skinned.

I speak from experience. During my last – unfortunately failed – engagement, I made it clear to my fiancé that I would never seek a dime of his money.

I wanted a “pre-nup” to establish that if we broke up, I’d get nothing: just keep the happy memories. His children would get their full rights: his pension, his house and all the savings left over after the taxman took his greedy share.

In turn, of course, he would have no claim to my finances: I have worked hard all my life and it is up to me what I do with my modest fortune.

When Jerry broke up with Mick Jagger in 1999, she received around £30 million, including a large family home. Her children are grown: she has enough money to last several lifetimes.

Still, it seems she even wanted to get Rupert’s £164 million Montana ranch and has now been “expelled” from his vineyard in California. How many houses does a girl need?

Inevitably, Jerry has suggested it’s all the stepchildren’s fault. It is said that they never trusted her as they suspected she was after their father’s money. Maybe they were right.

Yes, Rupert has kept most of his billions, but she sure does let women in love everywhere.

Call me old-fashioned, but marriage should be about love, not about money.

Last on the wokies’ list of banned books is Anna Sewell’s beloved Black Beauty – for its “racist” title and animal cruelty scenes. Crikey, let’s hope they never find out about The Very Hungry Caterpillar making larvae heartlessly fat.

Olivia has it so good

In her autobiography Don’t Stop Believin’, Olivia Newton-John revealed that the figure-hugging black pants she wore in Grease were not real leather, but 1950s shark leather pants.

And when she was accused of sending a terrible message to girls that you had to be sexy to get your man, she calmly replied, “It was about choice. Empowerment comes from being in control and being who you want to be.’

Amen to that, and farewell to the divine Olivia.

Increasingly apoplectic ‘money-saving expert’ Martin Lewis screeches to the BBC about the ‘disaster’ of rising energy prices.

Given that Martin sold his website to MoneySuperMarket for £87m in 2012, the only ‘inflation’ he has to worry about is his ego getting bigger and bigger.

Cruise an insensitive boy, Lewis?

Aging boy racer Lewis Hamilton says the hardest conversation he’s ever had was turning down Tom Cruise’s offer for a part in his Top Gun: Maverick blockbuster. Revealing from this self-obsessed petrolhead, most of us would find it harder to fire our own father as a manager after he worked four jobs to fulfill our dreams of becoming a Formula 1 star.

Like Serena Williams for the cover of Vogue, Anna Wintour, the magazine’s frosty editor, declares that the tennis star is “a figure so much bigger than the game.” Well said, Anna! So why did our burly heroine Serena, draped in billowing Balenciaga, seem so photoshopped to slenderness that she was almost unrecognizable?

As I was pouring my favorite drink, vodka, I noticed that the bottle had a rainbow glow. No, I didn’t have many: it turns out that Absolut “proudly supported the LBGTQ+ community.” Strewth, I wanted a drink, not a diversity lecture. Time to switch to gin – but should I call it Mumbai Sapphire?

Brave Anneka Rice confesses that when her Alzheimer’s-stricken father was hospitalized with a broken hip, she was tempted to end his life out of ‘deep love’ – after telling her not to ‘let him hang around’ in pain’. Weeks before my own father died, he was bedridden when he fell and broke his hip. I’m just glad he just asked me to clip and file his fingernails, the saddest yet most tender thing I’ve ever done for him.

Sean Bean is in hot water for saying that intimacy coordinators—on movie sets thanks to #MeToo—take the spontaneity out of sex scenes: “The natural way lovers behave would be ruined if someone reduced it to a technical exercise.” I agree, sex in movies is just so sexless right now.

Having met Mr Bean several times at our local pub, I can tell you that no red-blooded woman would ever need help getting intimate with him.

Westminster Wars

Cabinet members say Boris backstabbing Rishi Sunak has ‘dug his heels in’ against attempts to cut red tape for Brexit. So that explains why he had holes in his shoes this week.

Keir Starmer has been on vacation for two weeks, but insists he is still at work. It gives new meaning to ‘WFH’: Working From Holiday.

Hooray for Attorney General Suella Braverman ruling that it will be illegal for schools to have only unisex restrooms. Sure, truly transgender kids deserve their own space, but a girl’s right to privacy should always come above the wishes of any guy who likes to wear a dress.

We know the boy meant well with his documentary about homophobia in the Commonwealth, which he inevitably blamed on the Empire. But Tom Daley went too far when he said, ‘I’m really sick of being British.’

Yes, the empire made mistakes, but it brought democracy and stability to millions. Sorry Tom, but your movie ended in a flop.

Charlie Josephine, responsible for the Globe Theater’s new production of Joan of Arc, says: ‘I have a real passion for creating honest art, especially stories about queer people.’

Hence, this Maid of Orleans is ‘non-binary’, with ‘she/she pronouns’. Are pronouns your main concern when the ‘really passionate’ English burn you at the stake?

Transman Kyle Andrew, 26, is avoiding jail despite admitting to breaking and entering and stealing thousands of pounds to pay for his cannabis and crack cocaine use.

Because this criminal has been “in transition” since he was 16 – and is all set to freeze his eggs – an awake judge now decides that locking him in a women’s prison could damage his “mental health.” What about the mental health of his victims?

Keep dancing Helen

Less than six months after her husband Richie Myler, who had been married for eight years, “left the family home” for another woman shortly after she gave birth to their baby, Countryfile presenter Helen Skelton signs up for Strictly to find happiness again. . With millions of voices, including many single men, what a great way to rub her ex’s nose into what he’s missing.

Any woman who has been dumped will vote for Helen: salute sisterhood with sequins!